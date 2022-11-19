Ben-Gvir's security officer involved in brawl during Hebron celebrations

Itamar Ben-Gvir's bodyguard was injured in an attack on the Otzma Yehudit head's security detail by Israeli settlers during Chayei Sarah events in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday night, N12 reported.

According to the report, the incident developed due to heavy drinking by the suspects involved during the Hebron celebrations.

The injured security officer was taken to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.

Itamar Ben-Gvir gestures following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election, at his party headquarters in Jerusalem November 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

Chayei Sarah celebrations in Hebron

Chayei Sarah is the fifth weekly portion in the annual Jewish cycle of Torah reading, which tells the story of Abraham’s purchase of the Cave of the Patriarchs and the adjoining field as a burial place for his wife Sarah. Hundreds of Jews flock to Hebron every year to join the celebrations on the Shabbat of the week in which the portion is read.

Israel Police and Border Police were stationed in large numbers across the city and blocked some roads leading in and out of Hebron, N12 further reported.

Jews who sought to enter Hebron were turned away by police from Thursday morning, with exceptions made in cases of visiting families.