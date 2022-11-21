Israel's Mossad tipped off MI5 about Iran terror threats - report

The Mossad was the agency which tipped off the United Kingdom's MI5 homeland security agency about Iranian terror threats to British citizens in recent weeks, especially journalists, Channel 11 reported on Monday night.

Last week, the director-general of the MI5 security service, Ken McCallum, said that Iran has tried to kidnap or kill at least 10 UK-based individuals since January.

The leaked taking of credit for thwarting terror incidents aimed at allies is part of an increasing trend in recent years in which Israel and the Mossad have gotten more public about their assistance to both close allies like England and Australia, as well as with countries with complex relations with Israel, like Turkey.

Part of a more coordinated Israeli effort against Iran

It appeared that the leak might have been part of a more coordinated effort as IDF intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva also mentioned Iran's terror threats against London in an appearance earlier Monday at the INSS Iran conference.

Although many had expected the Mossad under current Director David Barnea to fade into its traditional shadows after an unusually public period under his predecessor, Yossi Cohen, Barnea has made it clear that he thinks certain public relations moves can aid Israel's interests.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London, Britain October 14, 2020 (credit: UK Government/Handout via REUTERS)

For example, as Israel tries to convince the UK, the US and others to toe its line against Iran in the nuclear standoff, mentioning its helpful role to London could play to Jerusalem's advantage in the court of public opinion.

In terms of the details of the threat, McCallum's annual threat update included his statement that, "Iran projects threats to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence services. At its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. We have seen at least ten such potential threats since January alone.

"We work at pace with domestic and international partners to disrupt this completely unacceptable activity. The Foreign Secretary made clear to the Iranian regime just last week that the UK will not tolerate intimidation or threats to life towards journalists, or any individual, living in the UK."

It now may be clear that the reference to international partners was the Mossad in this case.

McCallum added that the ongoing protests sweeping Iran could signal "profound change," but added that the trajectory is still "uncertain."

"For now, we see the regime resorting to violence to silence critics. An Iran that, with its proxies, remains a profoundly destabilizing actor in its region and beyond. An Iran providing support to Russia, including by supplying the drones inflicting misery in Ukraine," said the MI5 chief.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.