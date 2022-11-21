The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Mossad tipped off MI5 about Iran terror threats - report

The leaked taking of credit for thwarting terror incidents aimed at allies is part of an increasing trend in recent years in which Israel and the Mossad have gotten more public about their assistance

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 20:57

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 21:01
People demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in central London, Britain, October 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
People demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in central London, Britain, October 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

The Mossad was the agency which tipped off the United Kingdom's MI5 homeland security agency about Iranian terror threats to British citizens in recent weeks, especially journalists, Channel 11 reported on Monday night.

Last week, the director-general of the MI5 security service, Ken McCallum, said that Iran has tried to kidnap or kill at least 10 UK-based individuals since January.

The leaked taking of credit for thwarting terror incidents aimed at allies is part of an increasing trend in recent years in which Israel and the Mossad have gotten more public about their assistance to both close allies like England and Australia, as well as with countries with complex relations with Israel, like Turkey.

Part of a more coordinated Israeli effort against Iran

It appeared that the leak might have been part of a more coordinated effort as IDF intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva also mentioned Iran's terror threats against London in an appearance earlier Monday at the INSS Iran conference.

Although many had expected the Mossad under current Director David Barnea to fade into its traditional shadows after an unusually public period under his predecessor, Yossi Cohen, Barnea has made it clear that he thinks certain public relations moves can aid Israel's interests.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London, Britain October 14, 2020 (credit: UK Government/Handout via REUTERS) MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London, Britain October 14, 2020 (credit: UK Government/Handout via REUTERS)

For example, as Israel tries to convince the UK, the US and others to toe its line against Iran in the nuclear standoff, mentioning its helpful role to London could play to Jerusalem's advantage in the court of public opinion.

In terms of the details of the threat, McCallum's annual threat update included his statement that, "Iran projects threats to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence services. At its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. We have seen at least ten such potential threats since January alone.

"Iran projects threats to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence services. At its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. We have seen at least ten such potential threats since January alone."

Ken McCallum

"We work at pace with domestic and international partners to disrupt this completely unacceptable activity. The Foreign Secretary made clear to the Iranian regime just last week that the UK will not tolerate intimidation or threats to life towards journalists, or any individual, living in the UK."

It now may be clear that the reference to international partners was the Mossad in this case.

McCallum added that the ongoing protests sweeping Iran could signal "profound change," but added that the trajectory is still "uncertain."

"For now, we see the regime resorting to violence to silence critics. An Iran that, with its proxies, remains a profoundly destabilizing actor in its region and beyond. An Iran providing support to Russia, including by supplying the drones inflicting misery in Ukraine," said the MI5 chief.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Mossad United Kingdom kidnapping MI5
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by