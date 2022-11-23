Israeli politicians, diplomats respond to Jerusalem bombings

Following the deadly bombings at two locations in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, Israeli politicians and diplomats have begun issuing statements and responding to the attacks.

First to arrive on the scene of the explosion was Otzma Yehudit faction leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to receive the portfolio of public security minister in the incoming government coalition.

"It is a hard morning. We are experiencing a chain of events that did not start this morning," he said at the scene.

"They murdered Tiran [Ferro] yesterday and kidnapped his body. An attack in Ariel, two attacks in Kiryat Arba and all the attacks in previous months, in which, miraculously we do not count dozens of victims."

"I, of course, share in the families' grief, am wishing for a full recovery for all the injured and say in the plainest terms: We need to break this chain, we need them to pay a price for terrorism. This means returning to the targeted threats, it means stopping the abuses in the prisons. To exact a price for terrorism means that everything has to be closed in the mornings at the security prisons."

He also visited the wounded in the hospital and spoke with their families.

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of the terror attack in the entrance to Jerusalem, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Responding to the news of the attacks via Twitter, prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is "praying to the health of the injured people, in the coordinated terror attack in Jerusalem this morning and send my support to the security forces who are operating on the ground."

Speaker of the Knesset and former Jerusalem Police Commander Mickey Levy added his voice to those condemning the attack, saying: "A difficult morning in our beloved Jerusalem, who had known difficult days in the past. I wish for a fast recovery for the injured people and send my support to the dear people of the city.

"This is the place to call everyone to remain aware and to report security forces on every suspicious thing you see. I have no doubt that the security forces will get any terrorist involved in the attack."

Israel's diplomats respond to attacks

Canada's ambassador to Israel, Lisa Stadelbauer, condemned the attack in Jerusalem, saying: "Following with concern reports of the terror attack this morning at a bus stop in Jerusalem. Canada condemns terrorism and calls for a de-escalation in current tensions and violence," she wrote.

Dimiter Tzantchev, the European Union's ambassador to Israel made a similar statement.

"Horrified by the terror attacks in Jerusalem that killed one person and left many people injured, including some in critical and serious conditions. I express my deepest condolences to the family of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all injured. Terror is never justified," he wrote via Twitter.

Poland's embassy in Israel wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the bombing attacks this morning in #Jerusalem. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."