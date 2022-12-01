The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu retains control of key decisions on West Bank - analysis

This means that every significant decision regarding the West Bank will need Netanyahu's approval.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 21:55
LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The most important words in the part of the coalition agreement between the Likud and the Religious Zionist Party are "in coordination and agreement with the prime minister"

The most contentious issue – and one that could cause the biggest rift with the US and international community – is Israel's policy in the West Bank.

Netanyahu gave Smotrich a foothold in the Defense Ministry, with an RZP minister responsible for settlement in the West Bank who will act -- and this is key -- "in cooperation and agreement" with Netanyahu.

This means that every significant decision regarding the West Bank will need Netanyahu's approval. Netanyahu knew that if the full responsibility was given to RZP, it would only be a matter of time until Israel came under attack from its allies – leading to pressure on Netanyahu, and ultimately destroying his government and ruining his legacy.

Headaches for Likud

Netanyahu knew that at some point or other this would explode, and therefore managed to completely avoid it by defusing the explosive. The Likud chairman will still have his fair share of headaches because of his coalition partners, but the most painful one was avoided.

IDF operates in West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, December 1, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF operates in West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, December 1, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This was the primary reason that the talks took so long, and the reason why Netanyahu's negotiating team did everything it could to get Smotrich off the tree he had climbed on – first to give up on becoming defense minister, then to give up on the Civil Administration moving to the finance ministry, and finally on the ability to have exclusive rights to decisions on the matter.

Netanyahu did the exact same thing to Ben-Gvir. Ben-Gvir received a fat package, including an enlarged public security ministry that included certain power in the West Bank – with the Judea and Samaria Border Police moving from the Defense Ministry to Ben-Gvir.

Yet a short phrase in that agreement also proved crucial – "the prime minister will form and lead a ministerial committee to regulate the young settlements in the West Bank".

The young settlement issue was crucial to both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, but, once again, the final say will be Netanyahu's.

Outgoing Finance Minister MK Avigdor Liberman jested on Monday that one thing he could promise was that if Netanyahu stood at the head of the committee, nothing would happen.

Liberman knew what he was talking about. As long as the final decision is Netanyahu's, he will retain control over the most significant decisions in the West Bank – and managed to maneuver both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir in order to achieve this.



Tags Israel Knesset West Bank Netanyahu Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
3

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
4

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by