Education abroad comes with a high cost for Israeli students

Israeli students have sought higher education opportunities worldwide at increasingly high rates. Though the cost of a university education in Israel may be high, many students seek opportunities to study abroad at a higher cost. From speciality education to semester experiences, Israeli students are paying the price of experience.

There is no single answer on the question of cost for courses abroad for Israeli students. Factors that impact these numbers include country of study, type of institution, and ultimately the university of choice.

According to HE search platform Erudera.com, students from Israel pay anywhere from $3,200 to $19,288 per year to study abroad. Though cost of this educational experience overseas can be largely impacted by the local cost of living in their city or country of choice, the educational cost ultimately boils down to one key factor: the educational institution and its price tag.

Student fees for international education varies. In Australia, university fees often exceed $14,000, whereas countries like Germany and Argentina typically offer tuition-free studies.

Of international students worldwide, a sweeping majority chooses to study in the United States. Approximately 1,075,496 students opt to seek educational opportunities in the USA. Half as many chose to study in the UK and Canada, at just 551,495 pursuing studies in the UK and 503,270 studying in Canada.

Some 228,403 chose to study at Japan. Compared to other nations, Spain has far fewer foreign studiers than its contenders - hosting around 125,675 students in 2022.

More than 2,000 Israeli students shelled out the price tag of an American university - sometimes exceeding $60,000 - according to data presented by Erudera. Students chose to focus on experience over price tag in a sweeping amount of cases. By the same accord, more than 1,800 Israeli students sought education in Germany, which has options for free tuition for students both domestically and coming from abroad.

An alternative route for Israelis exploring university education abroad is pursuing an online degree is $2,250. This provides a stable and flexible option for Israelis hoping to find an affordable option that works for them. Education abroad has another important factor that, when considered, can make or break the entire experience a student has in a country.

The cost of living can be incredibly high in places where tuition is low - some key examples including Japan and Australia. Though Australian international student tuition is hefty in itself, student expenses often outweigh other parts of student life. Israeli students may be reluctant to seek educational opportunities in places that might leave them with empty pockets outside of the classroom.