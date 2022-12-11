The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Former MK, dep. police commissioner Moshe Mizrahi passes away age 72

Moshe Mizrahi, a former Labor MK and high-ranking police official, has passed away.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 12:07
Labor MK Moshe Mizrahi
Labor MK Moshe Mizrahi
(photo credit: KNESSET)

Moshe Mizrahi, a former member of Knesset for the Labor Party and former head of the Investigation Department of Israel Police, tragically passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 72.

Mizrahi was born in the Scottish Hospital in Tiberias on September 20, 1950, the seventh of eight children of Jacob and Belha.

Upon his enlistment in the IDF in November 1968, Mizrahi was assigned to the Golani Brigade and volunteered for the Egoz Patrol. After completing the infantry medics course, he was injured in a training accident, lost his right eye and as a result was released from the IDF.

Mizrachi earned a bachelor's degree in law at Tel Aviv University, qualified as a lawyer, and then joined the police in March 1976 as a police prosecutor.

Later, he was appointed head of the crime investigation department at the Jaffa station, an investigation division officer in the Yarkon region (1986-1989), served as commander of the Jaffa station (1991-1992), and deputy commander of the Ayalon region.

An Israel Police officer is seen arresting a man on a highway in an illustrative (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)An Israel Police officer is seen arresting a man on a highway in an illustrative (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In 1993 he was appointed commander of the Yehuda Region. The most prominent event in the region during his time as commander was when a resident of Kiryat Arba, Baruch Goldstein, carried out the massacre of the Cave of the Patriarchs. 

In September 1995, he was appointed commander of the College for Senior Police Officers. About two years later, he was appointed head of the Yahbal (a national unit for investigating serious international crimes).

In December 2000, he was appointed as head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division at the rank of lieutenant. In November 2004, Mizrahi was removed from his position by then-public security minister Gideon Ezra, though he was not asked to resign from the police.

Leaving the police

In 2005 he was appointed commander of the community and civil guard division and in July 2006 he ended his service in the police after 30 years.

After his retirement, he continued public work both at the municipal level in his city, Shoham, and at the national level, when he served as a member of the Knesset on behalf of the Labor faction for over three years (between 2012 and 2015 and between 2018 and 2019).

In January 2012, he announced his candidacy in the preliminary elections for the Israeli Labor Party list for the Knesset elections. Mizrahi was placed 15th on the party list and from that place was elected to the nineteenth Knesset. In this Knesset, he served as a member of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, the Special Committee for the Rights of the Child as well as the Special Committee for the Problem of Foreign Workers.

He also served as the Chairman of the Lobby for the Fight against Corruption in the Public Administration as part of his position and promoted a bill according to which an elected official accused of an offense involving defamation will not be able to return and be elected to public office in the future.

"What a great loss," said Labor Party head Merav Michaeli in response to the news of Mizrahi's passing. "Moshe Mizrahi, a great soul, a dear man for whom the path of truth was always at the forefront of his mind, fighting corruption constantly and fearlessly. A retired Deputy Commissioner of the Israel Police and an incredibly committed MK."

"Moshe Mizrahi, a great soul, a dear man for whom the path of truth was always at the forefront of his mind, fighting corruption constantly and fearlessly."

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli


