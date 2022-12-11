The ins and outs of pension plans – how to manage funds for retirement

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW!

Sunday, December 25, 17:00 Israel time

How should individuals manage pension plans to make sure that they have adequate funds for retirement? Why should young people begin planning their pensions early in their careers? What pension investment steps should people take before the end of 2022?

In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, Gideon Yardeni, veteran Bank Hapoalim pension analyst and retirement planner, discusses how increased life expectancy and longer working careers have affected pension planning and why people who don’t plan for retirement early on may face a significant reduction in their cash flow after retirement as well as a lower standard of living. People are living longer, and as a result, says Yardeni, they need to work more and begin saving at an early age for retirement.

“The pension advisor approach to investments,” he explains, “is a long-term strategic approach rather than a tactical one, with an emphasis on determining an age-related investment scheme that takes into consideration the need to diversify savings and analyze performance over longer periods. Pension advice should be regarded as long-term financial planning.”

Yardeni discusses the most common mistakes that individuals make when planning their pensions and provides tips and advice as to what people should be doing today to ensure that their pension plans are up-to-date and protected in today’s turbulent economic climate.