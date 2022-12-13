The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu bloc begins passing personal bills for Deri, Ben-Gvir to rule

The first of the four laws was to allow incoming national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to receive broader control over the police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 22:59

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2022 23:13
MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The incoming coalition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, began passing a series of controversial laws on Tuesday night that would enable the Likud leader to establish a government by the deadline next week.

The incoming coalition made up of the Likud, Shas, Religious Zionist Party (RZP), United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Otzma Yehudit and Noam began its bid to pass four laws before Netanyahu's mandate to from a government expires next Wednesday, December 21. 

The first of the four laws - an amendment of the Police Law, so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police - passed in an initial reading.

Another law that will enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his suspended jail sentence following a January plea bargain to tax offenses also passed in a first vote. 

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen after coalition meetings in Jerusalem, on December 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen after coalition meetings in Jerusalem, on December 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Another bill that will enable RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry and to gain responsibility over the Civil Administration was also being brought to a vote as well as the cancelation of a law that enables four MKs to break away from an existing party.

Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the bills "highway robbery" and said that the law for Deri was a personal bill meant to allow the convicted criminal to serve as a minister as opposed to being legislation that helped advance the country. "This is the first bill the new coalition brought and it is an indication of what is to come," he said.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu promised that his new government will not seek to turn Israel into a religious state after a document detailing demands by UTJ leaked to the press including a request to stop using power plants on Shabbat. 



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
5

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by