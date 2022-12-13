Netanyahu bloc begins passing personal bills for Deri, Ben-Gvir to rule

The incoming coalition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, began passing a series of controversial laws on Tuesday night that would enable the Likud leader to establish a government by the deadline next week.

The incoming coalition made up of the Likud, Shas, Religious Zionist Party (RZP), United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Otzma Yehudit and Noam began its bid to pass four laws before Netanyahu's mandate to from a government expires next Wednesday, December 21.

The first of the four laws - an amendment of the Police Law, so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police - passed in an initial reading.

Another law that will enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his suspended jail sentence following a January plea bargain to tax offenses also passed in a first vote.

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen after coalition meetings in Jerusalem, on December 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Another bill that will enable RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry and to gain responsibility over the Civil Administration was also being brought to a vote as well as the cancelation of a law that enables four MKs to break away from an existing party.

Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the bills "highway robbery" and said that the law for Deri was a personal bill meant to allow the convicted criminal to serve as a minister as opposed to being legislation that helped advance the country. "This is the first bill the new coalition brought and it is an indication of what is to come," he said.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu promised that his new government will not seek to turn Israel into a religious state after a document detailing demands by UTJ leaked to the press including a request to stop using power plants on Shabbat.