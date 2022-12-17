Tel Aviv City Hall hangs up oversized Declaration of Independence

A sign bearing an oversized copy of Israel's Declaration of Independence was hung on a side of the Tel Aviv City Hall building on Monday. The sign, covering the building's eastern side facing Ibn Gabirol street, is 36 meters high and 10 meters wide.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai tweeted saying: "Today we present a gigantic copy of the declaration on independence on the municipality building. A reminder to the society in Israel and its leaders, this is our way and these are our values."

אנו מציגים מהיום העתק ענק של מגילת העצמאות על בניין העירייה. תזכורת לחברה בישראל ולמנהיגיה, זו היא דרכנו ואלו ערכינו pic.twitter.com/wVIOwaeydY — רון חולדאי (@Ron_Huldai) December 12, 2022

A second sign?

A statement put out by the municipality also announced that a second sign would be put up, specifically citing the passage declaring that the State of Israel "...will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex."

The statement said that the sign was put up in reaction to the "mood in recent times in the country."

The municipality's announcement quoted Mayor Huldai saying: "The declaration on the founding of the State of Israel took place at the Tel Aviv Museum, which was once the home of Tel Aviv's first mayor Meir Dizengoff. The declaration established the foundations of freedom, justice and peace. This morning we hung the Declaration of Independence on the wall of the city hall. Now more than ever, it is necessary to remember its values."

In recent years, the Tel Aviv municipality often used light installations on the front side of the city hall building to express solidarity with countries going through disasters.