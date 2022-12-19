Terrorist to be indicted for car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

A prosecutor's statement was filed against 31-year-old Hamad Ali, originally from the village Silwad next to Ramallah. He is suspected of carrying out a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv on December 8.

The incident was first reported as a traffic accident between a private car and a motorcycle on Abarbanel street in Tel Aviv in which the motorcycle driver was hit and sustained moderate injuries. During the investigation, it became clear that the incident was a targeted attack.

During the investigation, suspicion grew in the Shin Bet that the motive for the incident was nationalistic and the investigation was transferred to a joint operation by Shin Bet and a special police unit.

The suspect finally admitted that he had decided to carry out the attack as revenge for the death of his cousin, who got killed in a firefight with security forces in the West Bank one day before the ramming attack.

Illegal entry

The suspect entered Israel illegally without a driver's license, driving a discarded Israeli car that had been transferred to the West Bank and had fake license plates. He was arrested after the incident on suspicion of involvement in an accident and illegal residency in Israel.

At the end of the investigation, the police filed a statement against the suspect and asked the court to prolong his detention until the end of the process.