Two Israelis harass disabled minor, stab man in Petah Tikva synagogue

The two suspects, both in their 20s, harassed and provoked the minor on the synagogue's premises before attacking a man who jumped to the minor's defense.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 21:38
Israel Police at the scene where a man is suspected of murdering his wife and then setting his home ablaze in Rehovot, on September 27, 2022 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel Police at the scene where a man is suspected of murdering his wife and then setting his home ablaze in Rehovot, on September 27, 2022
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Two Israelis were arrested after harassing a minor with disabilities and later attacking a victim who defended the minor in a Petah Tikva synagogue on Friday evening, Israel Police said.

The two suspects, both residents of Petah Tikva in their 20s, harassed and provoked the minor on the synagogue's premises, according to preliminary police probes.

The victim, 40 years old, jumped to the minor's defense and was attacked by the two with a knife. He was lightly injured.

The suspect initially escaped the scene but was arrested shortly after police officers conducted a scan of the area.

The two will be brought to a court for a hearing to extend their arrest, subject to the completion of their interrogations, police added.

An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

15-year-old hit by stray bullet in Taibe

Israel Police opened another separate investigation on Friday after a Taibe teen was seriously injured by what police suspect was a stray bullet.

The 15-year-old was rushed to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment. Police have not indicated that the incident was connected to a recent rise of murders in the Arab sector connected to family feuds and gang conflicts.

Three murders took place across Israel in the span of 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, with police investigating the possibility that the murder is related to the bloody conflict between the criminal organizations of Hariri and Bekri, operating in Israel.



