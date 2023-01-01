The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dream Island is a fantasy come true

After spending a considerable amount on renovations, the resort opened in an untimely fashion, just before the pandemic hit the world, in 2020.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 02:18
THE BACKYARD of the Jasper suite. (photo credit: URI ACKERMAN)
THE BACKYARD of the Jasper suite.
(photo credit: URI ACKERMAN)

Sweet dreams are made of this, who am I to disagree?

Annie Lennox might have been referring to Dream Island. Although not physically an island, the relatively new spa resort is surely a standalone oasis of relaxation and luxury, disconnected from the bustling world around it.

Situated on 60 dunams (about the size of seven soccer pitches) of land on the edge of Kibbutz Sde Yoav, located between Kiryat Gat and Ashkelon, Dream Island is on the site of the former Hamei Yoav (Yoav Hot Springs).

After spending a considerable amount on renovations, the resort opened in an untimely fashion, just before the pandemic hit the world, in 2020. Naturally, it closed and reopened intermittently over the next two years before pressing full steam ahead, this past April.

Apparently, the whole country has heard of it because the humungous parking area had hundreds of cars in it when we arrived one morning, last month. The bulk of the upscale resort’s clientele is day dwellers who are flocking to sample the sensual delicacies the resort has to offer.

PARTAKING OF the sushi food truck, available all day. (credit: DAVID BRINN) PARTAKING OF the sushi food truck, available all day. (credit: DAVID BRINN)

They pay a flat fee (in the NIS 850 range) for a 12-hour (9 a.m.–9 p.m.) open house of all the facilities, both therapeutic and culinary. And they are many - like six - different spacious pools with various bubbly pleasures, as well as a large outdoor pool that is always heated to the perfect swimming temperature, even when the air outside is nippy.

Then there are the saunas, steam rooms, a Turkish bath and for an extra fee, massages and treatments.

However, what elevates Dream Island to a must-visit destination are the 26 private, overnight VIP boutique suites – a resort within a resort if you will. Equipped with a separate entrance and reception area (conveniently located right next to a soft ice cream food truck), the suites are elevated around the pools by private lanes accessed only by cardholders.

I’ve never stayed at the famed Carmel Spa or Cramim in the Jerusalem hills, or the other luxurious spa resorts in the country but I can’t imagine they can top the comfort, spaciousness and sheer perfection the suites provide.

Each one (in the NIS 2,500 range for a couple per night) is equipped with a backyard that includes an outdoor Jacuzzi, a private wooden sauna and for some suites, your own mini-pool.

It makes it very tempting to never leave your room because everything you could want is at your fingertips. But then you’d be missing out on all of the other attractions that the day patrons are making use of. But fear not, the palatial grounds are so spacious that it still feels like you’re on your own.

Nooks and crannies abound with bountiful shanti hanging swings, cabanas and benches to provide some meditative privacy, not to mention a delightfully tranquil and expansive man-made lake for strolling around in a round loop.

What food is offered at Dream Island?

IF ALL that relaxation makes you hungry, as it does, there are so many options available (everything is kosher) to satiate any appetite. Somewhat like those luxurious pre-wedding hors d’oeuvre stations, Dream Island features food carts offering everything from freshly made sushi and knafeh to barbecued hot dogs, salads and on-tap beer – as much as you want and all included in the day fee.

But it’s best to save room for dinner at the upscale meat restaurant on the premises, called Armonim. World-class service and gourmet offerings, like salmon and chestnut gnocchi, or baked assado pastry, make this an unforgettable eating experience. The restaurant is also open to the public and is apparently the go-to place for special events for residents of the Kiryat Gat/Ashkelon area. The aged entrecote steak I enjoyed explained everything. Sublime.

Almost as good is that there are no prices on the menus for guests staying in the suites, as it’s included in the price.

The breakfast – served for guests also at Armonim – is on par with any I’ve ever had at an Israeli hotel. It featured the usual array of salads, cheeses and salted fish, including cured gravlax. Wait staff come and take your order from the made-to-order egg menu, and I can unequivocally recommend the eggs Benedict with smoked salmon.

But man does not live by food alone. During the renovations, before Dream Island opened, remains of a Byzantine settlement with an impressive wine press were excavated on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority. Right next to the site, a wine-tasting center was established, offering guests a sampling of various tasty wines. You just need to sign up for the hour you want to go.

Interestingly, virtually all of the signs, information pages and menus at the resort are only in Hebrew. A resort representative explained that until now, the focus has been on domestic tourism. Indeed, virtually everyone staying there with us was a Hebrew speaker.

But it’s a crime to keep the charms of Dream Island from tourists and English-speaking Israelis, who are also in need of some shanti peace and quiet. The staff said that English signage was in the works.

Whether you come for a long day or splurge for a suite, you’ll leave rejuvenated, relaxed and like you woke from... well... a sweet dream.

For more information, visit: https://www.dream-island.co.il

The writer was a guest of the resort.



Tags Israel travel hotel sde dov airport
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by