The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US: We're talking with Israel about Russia's Iranian drone warfare

Ned Price rejected criticism of Israel's communications with Russia in recent days.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 13:45
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
(photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

The Biden administration is in conversations with Israel about ways to combat the proliferation of Iranian sales of its armed drones and Russia's military use of them, particularly against civilian targets, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

"We have absolutely had discussions with our Israeli partners regarding the threat presented by Iranian UAV technology and the proliferation of Iranian UAV technology to countries around the world, including to Russia," Price said. 

"We’re looking to harmonize our approach with countries, allies and partners, around the world to see to it that we are taking a coordinated approach to disrupt this pipeline of technology from Iran to Russia and other malign actors," he said.

The Biden administration has held internal conversations on the issue, looked to disrupt the proliferation network and sanctioned Iranian individuals and entities, he said. 

Price said he believed that Russia was targeting civilians because it had failed to achieve its military objective.

Engine of an Iranian drone downed in Ukraine. (credit: COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT) Engine of an Iranian drone downed in Ukraine. (credit: COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)

"Russians are increasingly turning to critical infrastructure, to energy targets, to civilian targets, and that to us reeks of barbarism, desperation, and ultimately a failing strategy," he said.

Last month, US Central Command head, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, spoke with reporters about the Iranian drone threat and explained that Israel's inclusion in CENTCOM's region in 2021 expanded the opportunities for the Biden administration and Israel to work cooperatively to combat this threat.

Price rejects criticism of Israel's contacts with Russia

Separately, Price also spoke of the mediatory role Israel and other countries could play in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, as he dismissed criticism of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's conversation earlier that day with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"Israel has a relationship with Russia. Israel’s relationship with Russia looks different from the relationship the United States has with Russia. That’s okay."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price

"Israel has a relationship with Russia. Israel’s relationship with Russia looks different from the relationship the United States has with Russia. That’s okay," Price said. 

"We’ve consistently made the point that a number of countries around the world have engaged with the Russians in an effort to bring about an end to their illegal, unprovoked, unjustified war. 

"There is nothing wrong with communication. We have communicated with our partners in the Russian Federation when it implicates our core interests.

"What matters much more to us, rather than the fact of communication, is the nature of the messages that are being conveyed. And if Israel or any other country has the ability to help bring about an end to Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, that’s something we would welcome as long as the terms of that effort are acceptable to our Ukrainian partners," Price said.



Tags Israel Iran United States Russia state department drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by