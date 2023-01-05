The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Education Ministry to restore humanities matriculation tests

Kish directed the ministry's professional teams to formulate a new alternative to the format of testing in the humanities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 17:25
High school students take their mathematics matriculation examination (Bagrut), in at a high school in Rishon Lezion, on May 20, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
High school students take their mathematics matriculation examination (Bagrut), in at a high school in Rishon Lezion, on May 20, 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The Education Ministry will restore humanities matriculation (bagrut) exams that were removed under a reform by former education minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, new Education Minister Yoav Kish announced on Thursday.

In line with the decision, 10th-grade students this year will begin studying and being tested in a format similar to 11th-grade students this year, including at least one external test in a humanities subject and other internal tests on humanities subjects.

The online tasks and tests that students did in 10th grade under the reform will serve as part of the grade for the internal testing. The students will also continue to study and be tested in bagrut tests in their mother tongue, English, mathematics and extracurriculars.

Kish directed the ministry's professional teams to formulate a new alternative to the format of testing in the humanities. The new format will be presented by the end of March.

"The humanities subjects, Bible and history are a significant part of shaping the student's personal and national character, we will restore them to the status and the place they deserve," said Kish. "The new decision will first and foremost make it possible to restore stability and continuity to the schools and these subjects. During these days, the professionals in the ministry will begin discussions to formulate a new alternative which will come out with all the relevant parties and be presented to the public in an orderly manner."

Education Minister Yoav Kish announces cancellation of matriculation reform. (credit: EDUCATION MINISTRY) Education Minister Yoav Kish announces cancellation of matriculation reform. (credit: EDUCATION MINISTRY)

Former education minister expresses outrage at cancellation of reform

Shasha-Biton expressed outrage at the decision, stating "the government of 'we came to destroy!' Kish only learned a week ago that he is the education minister and today he is already demolishing, smashing, destroying."

She added that "the public does not interest them, only which of them will be the outstanding D9. The education system is on a path that will take it out of the crisis it has been in in recent years thanks to professional reforms that we have carried out as part of the reform for the renewal of learning that strengthened the humanities professions. Now Kish wants to run over the education system and sell the future of our children just to be against, to do rather, to be the opposite."

The National Leadership of Parents welcomed Kish's decision, stating that it would join the committee that will examine changes to the education system. "The most important thing is that we don't go back, to the historical and irrelevant outline of 11 matriculations and are facing forward."



Tags education test education ministry Yoav Kisch Yifat Shasha Biton
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by