The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yaakov Tesler prevented testimonies from the sexual assault victims of his father

The police closed the case against the head of the Damesek Eliezer Yeshiva in Jerusalem after victims didn't cooperate with them.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 02:59

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2023 03:00
Mir Yeshiva study hall Sunday afternoon (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
Mir Yeshiva study hall Sunday afternoon
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)

Deputy Minister Yaakov Tesler, United Torah Judaism, was allegedly involved in the cessation of a criminal investigation against his father, Ephraim Tesler, following suspicions of sexual offenses he committed against at least four boys who studied at the yeshiva he headed, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The police closed the case against the head of the Damesek Eliezer Yeshiva in Jerusalem after the victims didn't cooperate with them.

According to the report, the boys' testimonies indicate that after they were pressured, they agreed not to testify against Tesler, and in return, he would be removed from the Yeshiva.

It was also reported that a silence agreement was signed with at least one of the boys so that he would not resort to criminal proceedings.

According to the evidence, the deputy minister was a guarantor that his father would be removed from the Yeshiva. The investigation was closed in 2018, after about two years, during which Tesler was removed from the Yeshiva by the Vizhnitz Hasidim.

UNITED TORAH Judaism’s Yitzhak Goldknopf (left) and Moshe Gafni bring ghetto-like demands and mentality to the coalition. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) UNITED TORAH Judaism’s Yitzhak Goldknopf (left) and Moshe Gafni bring ghetto-like demands and mentality to the coalition. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

What happened prior?

In November 2017, the head of the yeshiva was arrested and the police charged him with suspicion of sodomy acts on minors aged 14-16, suspicion of non-consensual sodomy act and suspicion of an indecent act.

According to two testimonies, Yaakov Tesler, the son of the head of the Yeshiva and who was appointed this week as the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, was involved, along with other Hasidim leaders, in order to prevent the criminal proceedings and the cooperation of the boys with the police. The affair was kept secret and those in UTJ  were not aware that it had taken place.

Yaakov Tesler, Wizenitz's representative in the Agudat Yisrael party, which is part of UTJ, was elected to the Knesset for the first time in 2019, served in it until 2021 and was re-elected to the current Knesset.

Before that, he was a member of the Ashdod city council and assistant to the former minister Ya'akov Litzman in the Ministry of Health. His father, Ephraim, is one of the leading Hassidic rabbinical figures in Bnei Brak. For many years, the father was the head of the Yeshiva, which is intended for boys between the ages of 13-16.



Tags united torah judaism sexual assault sexual abuse yeshiva students
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by