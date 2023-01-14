Car falls into sinkhole that opened up in Hod Hasharon

A car had fallen into a sinkhole which opened up in Hod Hasharon on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Haganim Street in the city. The sinkhole may have opened up due to a failure of an underground water pipe, a police spokesperson said.

Police are making changes to the traffic arrangements in the area to avoid further accidents, for the safety of drivers. No other collapse locations were found in the area.

Photographs indicate that the sinkhole could be a few meters deep.

Fortunately, no injuries have been sustained from the sinkhole.

A sinkhole opens up in Hod Hasharon January 14, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The "Mia" company, Hod Hasharon's water company, stated that its teams have been at the scene since the morning it occurred.

Not the first time this has happened in this city

This incident comes two months after a different sinkhole opened up in Hod Hasharon, which was in a parking lot.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to make sure there was no danger, amid calls and complaints from neighbors in the area.

This is a developing story.