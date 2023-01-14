The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Car falls into sinkhole that opened up in Hod Hasharon

The sinkhole may have opened up due to a failure of an underground water pipe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 10:58

Updated: JANUARY 14, 2023 11:17
Sinkhole opens up in Hod Hasharon January 14, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sinkhole opens up in Hod Hasharon January 14, 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A car had fallen into a sinkhole which opened up in Hod Hasharon on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Haganim Street in the city. The sinkhole may have opened up due to a failure of an underground water pipe, a police spokesperson said.

Police are making changes to the traffic arrangements in the area to avoid further accidents, for the safety of drivers. No other collapse locations were found in the area.

Photographs indicate that the sinkhole could be a few meters deep.

Fortunately, no injuries have been sustained from the sinkhole.

A sinkhole opens up in Hod Hasharon January 14, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A sinkhole opens up in Hod Hasharon January 14, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The "Mia" company, Hod Hasharon's water company, stated that its teams have been at the scene since the morning it occurred.

Not the first time this has happened in this city

This incident comes two months after a different sinkhole opened up in Hod Hasharon, which was in a parking lot. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene to make sure there was no danger, amid calls and complaints from neighbors in the area.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Police traffic road safety Sinkhole
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by