Who is new FM D-G Ronen Levy, Israel's secret envoy to the Arab world?

Levy's identity and image were kept under wraps until the announcement of his appointment due to security considerations.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 17:06

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2023 17:22
Ronen Levy, the new Foreign Ministry director-general (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Ronen Levy, the new Foreign Ministry director-general
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Ronen Levy (Maoz), one of Israel's secret faces to the Arab world who helped prepare the groundwork for the Abraham Accords, has been appointed the director-general of the Foreign Ministry.

Levy, 48 years old, has been a leader in creating secret relations between Israel and countries with which there were no relations until now, the Foreign Ministry said.

Ronen Levy: Israeli shadow man's identity revealed ahead of new role

Throughout his long and colorful career, Levy has worked as a special envoy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the National Security Council, during which he was positioned in a senior role between 2018-2020.

At the NSC, he helped develop relations with senior government officials from around the world, including – as mentioned – countries with which Israel did not have official diplomatic relations.

Levy, a graduate of Ben-Gurion University and the Peres Academic Institution, has kept his identity and image secret until Sunday when the announcement was made due to security considerations.

For a large portion of his career in the Israeli intelligence community, he was known by most of his peers by his pseudonym "Ron Maoz," hence "Maoz" staying part of his name in this new and public role. Some of the officials who worked closest to him were unaware of his real name, according to Walla News. 

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, waits outside the Kedma Hotel, the location of ''The Negev Summit,'' attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 28, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, waits outside the Kedma Hotel, the location of ''The Negev Summit,'' attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 28, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

FM: Levy's contribution to Israel's standing will be dramatic

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, following the announcement of the appointment, said that Levy "is one of the most experienced and creative people when it comes to connecting and strengthening Israel's international relations. He has proven himself with countless achievements, not all of which can be published

"I have no doubt that as director-general, together with the ministry's professional and dedicated staff, his contribution to Israel's standing in the world will be dramatic," Cohen concluded.

Levy will be replacing Alon Ushpiz, who announced his resignation shortly prior.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



