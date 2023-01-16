The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

'Pension plans are crucial for a financially safe and comfortable future'

Gideon Yardeni, Bank Hapoalim pension advisor and retirement planner, discusses practical tips for pension planning with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JANUARY 16, 2023 12:40
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Gideon Yardeni and Tamar Uriel-Beeri (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Gideon Yardeni and Tamar Uriel-Beeri
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW!

Sunday, January 22, 17:00 Israel time

Why should young people open pension plans early in their careers?  Why is the beginning of 2023 the ideal time to check one’s financial and retirement plans?  

Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, interviews Gideon Yardeni, veteran Bank Hapoalim pension analyst and retirement planner, to discuss the importance of creating retirement plans at an early stage in one’s career. “Because life expectancy is rising, the public has to be aware of the need to save more money at an earlier stage,” says Yardeni.

Most people who seek pension advice, he says, are between the ages of 50 and 75. Young people often feel detached from the concept of retirement planning or have a psychological fear of discussing the subject. “Pension advice,” he notes, should be perceived as long-term financial planning.”

Yardeni says that some common mistakes people make regarding pension planning include complacency and waiting to request pension advice until they are late in life. In addition, some individuals choose a non-optimal risk composition for their pension investments. 

As a veteran pension advisor, Yardeni advises that people take a long-term approach and approach pension savings strategically rather than tactically and suggests age-related planning to clients where the older the client, the less risky the assets.

Yardeni provides tips and advice as to what people should be doing to ensure that their pension plans are up-to-date and protected in today’s turbulent economic climate. He recommends that individuals consult at an early stage regarding their pensions, and from then on, consult regularly with a pension advisor.



Tags Bank Hapoalim finance pension
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by