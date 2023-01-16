Hapoalim wins pioneering prize

Bank Hapoalim won the Pioneering Project Award at the Israel Human Resources Association Conference.

The bank won the award in the "Lead, Guide, Manage" category for the project "How do you change management culture in a 100-year-old bank?"

At the annual conference, the outstanding projects that won the competition held at the end of 2022 were presented, with 68 projects being submitted in 12 categories.

Efi Arieli Lahav, director of the Center for Leadership and Organizational Development at Bank Hapoalim, said at the ceremony: "For two years, we rebuilt all of the organizational development infrastructure and the foundations of management at Bank Hapoalim.

"We researched, mapped and challenged old processes and created a move whose strength is that it was carried out in a systemic, comprehensive and simultaneous manner - all the moves together in a span of two years, and by the fact that it was designed and implemented according to orderly principles in the spirit of the bank's values. The process was made possible thanks to all the managers and employees who were involved in learning and promoting the bank."