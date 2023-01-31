Israeli businessman suspected of rape arrested upon landing in Israel

Jeweler and businessman Israel Or, a 46-year-old resident of Ramat Gan, was arrested upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning by Israel Police Detectives, on suspicion of raping a number of women who have opened complaints against him over the past year.

Nine complaints were filed against Or by victims claiming that they had intimate relationships with him, during which they experienced domestic and sexual violence, including alleged instances of rape.

One of the women to open a complaint against Or is the former Beauty Queen Tehila Levi, in June 2022.

In the same month, an investigation into the complaints was published in the program "Hasifa" (exposure) by Haim Etgar.

In the early hours of Monday, Or landed at Ben Gurion airport of his own volition and appeared at a police station in order to respond to the complaints. His arrest was extended at 12 p.m.