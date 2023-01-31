The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Blinken: Israel should back all Kyiv's needs given Russia's Iran ties

As ties between Moscow and Tehran grow stronger, they also grow more concerning.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 19:09
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo, Egypt, January 29, 2023. (photo credit: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Pool/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo, Egypt, January 29, 2023.
(photo credit: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Pool/REUTERS)

Israel should do more to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia in light of Moscow’s deepening ties with Iran, US Secretary of State said as he wrapped up his two-day visit to the Jewish state.

“Tehran’s deepening ties with Moscow and the sophisticated weaponry they are exchanging, are among the many reasons that we raised with Israel the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine’s needs,” Blinken said.

He clarified that this means “humanitarian, economic and security as it defends its people against Russia’s brutal aggression,” Blinken said.

A neutral stance?

It’s the clearest statement he has made to date about the simmering disagreement between Washington and Jerusalem over Israel’s more neutral stance on Russia.

Israel has lagged behind western countries in its support of Ukraine, siding diplomatically with Kyiv in its statements and votes at the United Nations, but limiting its public support to humanitarian assistance.
Ukraine has pressured Israel to provide it with defensive weapons against missiles and armed drones. It has also called for Israel to deliver on its promise to send it an early alert system.
Israel has feared that active military support for Ukraine particularly with respect to defensive and or offensive weapons would force Russia to end the deconfliction agreement under which the IDF aerially attacks Iranian targets in Syria.


