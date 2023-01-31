Blinken: Israel should back all Kyiv's needs given Russia's Iran ties

Israel should do more to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia in light of Moscow’s deepening ties with Iran, US Secretary of State said as he wrapped up his two-day visit to the Jewish state.

“Tehran’s deepening ties with Moscow and the sophisticated weaponry they are exchanging, are among the many reasons that we raised with Israel the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine’s needs,” Blinken said.

“humanitarian, economic and security as it defends its people against Russia’s brutal aggression,”

A neutral stance?

He clarified that this meansBlinken said.

It’s the clearest statement he has made to date about the simmering disagreement between Washington and Jerusalem over Israel’s more neutral stance on Russia.

siding diplomatically with Kyiv in its statements and votes at the United Nations, but limiting its public support to humanitarian assistance.

Israel has feared that active military support for Ukraine particularly with respect to defensive and or offensive weapons would force Russia to end the deconfliction agreement