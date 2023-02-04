The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel Police look for suspect who brutally raped woman in her Gedera home

The woman's children were asleep in their rooms when the suspect broke into the home and raped the mother, injuring her in the process. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 01:02
The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023 (photo credit: FLASH90)
The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Israel Police have begun a manhunt for an unknown suspect who brutally raped an Israeli woman in her 30s after he broke into her Gedera home late on Thursday night.

According to police, the woman's children were asleep in their rooms when the suspect broke into the home and raped the mother, injuring her in the process

Police evacuated the woman to receive medical treatment as they arrived at the scene, before gathering evidence from the home.

Netanyahu: I expect the full severity of the law to be used

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on a state visit to Paris, expressed his shock over the "horrifying rape that occurred [Thursday night] in Gedera.

"I expect the full severity of the law to be used," Netanyahu said in a statement released on Friday.

The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023 (credit: FLASH90) The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023 (credit: FLASH90)

Earlier on Friday, Israel Police Central District commander Avi Biton held a situational assessment with senior police officials, who were ordered to use all means and manpower available to investigate the incident and find the suspect.

Suspect could be hunted down using beer bottle

Police found that, after sexually assaulting the victim, the suspect drank a bottle of beer taken from the woman's kitchen before leaving. According to preliminary investigations, this could be a "significant mistake" on the part of the suspect.

"Police investigators will be able to use evidence left on the bottle to track him down," Biton said in a briefing to Israeli media.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the central Israeli town on Friday afternoon and was met with calls by local residents to strengthen personal security. 

Ben-Gvir vowed to "fight twenty-four-seven to make a change...this happened on my watch and I am committed to doing everything to restore security here."



