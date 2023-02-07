The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Aerospace Industries furthers commitment to India’s defense sector

IAI has built close partnerships in India for the past 30 years by developing and providing various strategic platforms to India.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 05:41
IAI unveils 'TERRA' (photo credit: IAI)
IAI unveils 'TERRA'
(photo credit: IAI)

Israel’s leading aerospace and defense company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint venture agreements during Aero India 2023 – India’s largest defense exhibition –as it deepens its ties with the local defense sector.

The exhibition, which will take place on February 13-17th, will see IAI showcase its advanced technologies, industry-leading air-defense systems and ground-combat solutions. 

IAI has built close partnerships in India for the past 30 years by developing and providing various strategic platforms to India, such as air and missile defense systems, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), satellites, radars, training platforms, and more. 

“We are very excited to be back in India for Aero India, which brings together some of our leading partners in the defense sector,” said Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO. “We have been working closely with the Indian defense industry for more than 30 years and we look forward to further collaboration following the exhibition.”

Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Boaz Levy (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Boaz Levy (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Israeli-Indian defense collaboration

IAI’s systems and technologies have collaborated with India’s three military arms and other government agencies, while IAI works closely with the Indian Armed Forces to develop and produce advanced technologies in the air, land, and naval arenas.

For example, IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) collaborated to complete missile defense system tests in April 2022. The trial included two interceptors that were launched from a portable land-based system and two others from a naval-based system — and the system's radar managed to detect all four.

"This successful trial is another example of the strong connection and quality of the technological partnership between IAI and India," said Levy at the time of the test. "The trial proved, once again, IAI’s advanced capabilities in air defense, which are leading the global industry."



Tags india india israel relations iai arms trade
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by