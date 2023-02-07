Israel’s leading aerospace and defense company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint venture agreements during Aero India 2023 – India’s largest defense exhibition –as it deepens its ties with the local defense sector.

The exhibition, which will take place on February 13-17th, will see IAI showcase its advanced technologies, industry-leading air-defense systems and ground-combat solutions.

IAI has built close partnerships in India for the past 30 years by developing and providing various strategic platforms to India, such as air and missile defense systems, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), satellites, radars, training platforms, and more.

“We are very excited to be back in India for Aero India, which brings together some of our leading partners in the defense sector,” said Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO. “We have been working closely with the Indian defense industry for more than 30 years and we look forward to further collaboration following the exhibition.”

Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Boaz Levy (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Israeli-Indian defense collaboration

IAI’s systems and technologies have collaborated with India’s three military arms and other government agencies, while IAI works closely with the Indian Armed Forces to develop and produce advanced technologies in the air, land, and naval arenas.

For example, IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) collaborated to complete missile defense system tests in April 2022. The trial included two interceptors that were launched from a portable land-based system and two others from a naval-based system — and the system's radar managed to detect all four.

"This successful trial is another example of the strong connection and quality of the technological partnership between IAI and India," said Levy at the time of the test. "The trial proved, once again, IAI’s advanced capabilities in air defense, which are leading the global industry."