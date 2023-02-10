The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis flood Hermon as ski season begins

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 22:22
Israelis flooded the Hermon Friday (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Israelis flooded the Hermon Friday
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Thousands of people flooded the slopes of Mount Hermon on Friday as the ski season began on the mountain which overlooks the Sea of Galilee and the Golan. The large winter storm Barbara had dumped several inches of powdery snow on the peaks that tower over Majdal Shams, the Druze town on the Golan that is synonymous with winter sports.

When the short ski season begins, it is crowded on the mountain during the weekend. This Friday was no different. There are different theories about the best way to get to the mountain on time, braving the endless traffic that tends to clog up Majdal Shams. Last year, we slept in one of the Druze towns in the Golan and got up at five in the morning to go wait in line to enter the Hermon site. There is a gate at the bottom of the road that ascends the site and is located above Majdal Shams.

This year's trip

This year we drove from Jerusalem, also getting up at five in the morning, but arriving around 9:30am. This was, in some ways, ideal because the morning crowds had already got in, but you still have to wait. We ordered our passes ahead of time online, as you need to do. We rented our ski equipment from a store in the town, rather than at the site. The cost comes to around 400 NIS. You also have to pay for the ski day pass which is around 280NIS. There are lots of options for kids as well, to go sledding and play in the snow. It’s possible to play in the snow in Majdal Shams without going through the endless traffic to the mountain.

The ski slopes are open until around 4 in the afternoon, and if you wait until then to leave you’ll also run into a lot of traffic leaving. Buses take people from their cars to the actual site itself.

The Hermon is a kind of winter wonderland when it snows. The sides of the mountain are pristine and untrammeled. There are rocky outcroppings and short trees dotting the mountain. The actual ski slopes include at least one easy slope for beginners and then two cable cars to routes higher up. There is also a little hut mid-way down the slopes where one can buy beer and sometimes bits of food. When we were there, they were out of food but at the base of the ski area, where the lifts begin, there is a nice cafe, places to buy food, rent gear and buy souvenirs. 

Seth Frantzman at the Hermon. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)Seth Frantzman at the Hermon. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Overall the Hermon is always a unique experience, because it is so other worldly from the rest of Israel, this little alpine area that is at the very northeast of the country on the Syrian border. 

The site isn’t open that often. When the weather heats up after a storm, the snow quickly begins to melt so conditions can be intermittent, either storms or some snow.  The verdict this Friday was that the conditions were very good. Some of those we spoke to on the bus thought the fresh snow was superior to their experiences in Europe. Considering the limited options here for winter activity, that’s not a bad verdict.  



Tags snow winter israel Mount Hermon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 23,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by