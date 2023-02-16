Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning for a solidarity visit in which he expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It’s the first high-level visit by an Israeli official to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last year, Cohen will visit Bucha, Babyn Yar and mark the reopening of Israel’s embassy in Kyiv which had shut down due to the war.

"I arrived today for the first visit of an Israeli minister to Kyiv since the outbreak of hostilities.

“During the past year, Israel has stood by the Ukrainian people and by the side of Ukraine.

Today we will raise the Israeli flag at the Israeli embassy in Kyiv, which will return to continuous activity with the aim of strengthening relations between the countries,” he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Cohen will also meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and members of the Jewish community.

Eli Cohen visits Kyiv amid Western pressure to ramp up Israeli aid

He arrived in Poland in the middle of the night and then rode into Kyiv across Ukraine’s snow-dusted landscape on an all-night train.

Israel is under pressure from the United States to do more to support Ukraine on the humanitarian, economic and security fronts.

Ukraine wants Israel to provide it with defensive weapons against missiles and drones, a move that Moscow has already publicly warned against.

Israel has lagged behind its Western allies in supporting Ukraine and had maintained a more neutral position under its two previous prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been expected to turn Israel in the direction of Russia but has instead pivoted it toward Ukraine.