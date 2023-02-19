The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chai Lifeline holds annual Wish at the Wall trip to Israel

“Our mission to provide for social, emotional and practical needs of children and families doesn’t end when treatment does,” said Chai Lifeline CEO Rabbi Simcha Scholar.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 05:32
JEWS PRAY at the Western Wall on Jerusalem Day, last month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
JEWS PRAY at the Western Wall on Jerusalem Day, last month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Nonprofit NGO Chai Lifeline - which provides services for families of children with severe illnesses - recently held its annual Wish at the Wall trip to Israel.

During the trip, the participants, including 15 teenagers and their parents, hiked Masada, rode camels in the Judean hills, visited the Dead Sea and rode ATVs in northern Israel.

“Everyone has their own challenges, but also has their own strengths,” said Natalie Steifel of Florida, who accompanied her daughter Chana on the trip. “It’s incredible to be in an environment where you can be comfortable being you and your child being her, comfortable with their abilities or lack of abilities, and having a whole family here to support you. To literally pick you up and put you in the water, or to push your wheelchair, or just to play music and give you the opportunity to shine and be happy while experiencing Israel with such amazing people. We are so grateful to be here.”

“Since his accident in 2019, I’ve always been looking at and treating Eyal like someone who is recovering,” Osnat Hadad of Maryland said about her son. “Seeing him do things that I would be afraid to try at home, seeing him walk more, walk farther, getting on a camel and up Masada was eye opening. I don’t know how, but Chai Lifeline found a way to make it possible, step by step. Wish at the Wall has provided him with a newfound sense of confidence in what he is capable of and has given us parents the ability to let go a bit more.”

“It’s beautiful to see how this trip brings together a diverse group of individuals from across the world and from various backgrounds for an unforgettable experience, where they connect with one another and with Eretz Yisroel in a deep and meaningful way.”

Rabbi Shlomo Crandall, director of Chai Lifeline Midwest

“It’s beautiful to see how this trip brings together a diverse group of individuals from across the world and from various backgrounds for an unforgettable experience, where they connect with one another and with Eretz Yisroel in a deep and meaningful way,” said Rabbi Shlomo Crandall, director of Chai Lifeline Midwest, who organized the event. “At the end of the day, we are all family, and that is the message which underlies all of our work and Chai Lifeline’s mission. We are a family, dedicated and loyal, supporting and encouraging each other through the most difficult of times.”

An aerial view of Masada (credit: GPO)An aerial view of Masada (credit: GPO)

“Our mission to provide for social, emotional and practical needs of children and families doesn’t end when treatment does,” said Chai Lifeline CEO Rabbi Simcha Scholar. “Wish at the Wall is a wonderful example of Chai Lifeline’s continued commitment to our families who become family. This trip to Israel is a celebration of resilience and strength and a reminder of community and support during challenging times.”

About Chai Lifeline

Chai Lifeline describes itself on its website as "an international support network, providing social, emotional, and practical assistance to children, families, and communities impacted by medical crises and trauma through a variety of year-round programs and services."



Tags trip NGO non-profit organization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by