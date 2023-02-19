The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia linked with goal of stopping Iran

Netanyahu touted the idea that Israel would normalize ties with Saudi Arabia, saying that such a move would “launch a historic change in Israel’s position in the Middle East.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 22:09

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 22:18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as seen in Jerusalem on February 19, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as seen in Jerusalem on February 19, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli peace with Saudi Arabia is linked to the goal of stopping Iranian aggression and would open economic possibilities for the Jewish state and the region, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech he delivered in Jerusalem to the Conference of President of Major Jewish American Organizations.

“The Arab world recognizes the primacy of the Iranian threat,” which has helped move it closer to Israel, he said.

Netanyahu touted the idea that Israel would normalize ties with Saudi Arabia, saying that such a move would “launch a historic change in Israel’s position in the Middle East.

“This is a goal that we are working on in parallel with the goal of stopping Iran, the two are intertwined,” he said. 

“This would be a quantum leap,” he said.

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match with Argentina, November 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH) Saudi Arabia fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match with Argentina, November 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

What would the economic possibilities be from Israeli-Saudi peace?

One of the economic possibilities would be to connect the Arabian peninsula with the port of Haifa through a rail link through Jordan, Netanyahu said.

He noted that the plan would be based on the old Ottoman rail line parts of which had been established between Haifa and Beit Shaun.

Similarly, he said, there could be an oil pipeline that goes from the Arabian peninsula to our ports in the Mediterranean thereby saving seven days of sea travel, he said.

“Israel is no longer an isolated country at the east of the Mediterranean surrounded by hostile states, but a country at peace in an effective geopolitical alliance with key Arab countries,” he explained. 

“Israel is no longer an isolated country at the east of the Mediterranean surrounded by hostile states, but a country at peace in an effective geopolitical alliance with key Arab countries.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

“If we do this, this has great prospects for normalizing and eventually ending our dispute with the Palestinians,” Netanyahu said.

“People are realizing that there is another path that gives great hope to stability and global peace in one of the most complex regions in the world,” he said.



