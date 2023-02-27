Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, two brothers from the Har Bracha settlement in Samaria, who were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara on Sunday, were laid to rest at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery on Monday afternoon.

The funeral procession departed from Har Bracha on Saturday, as dozens of Israelis lined the highway with Israeli flags.

Before departing from Har Bracha, Esti and Rabbi Shalom Yaniv, the parents of Hillel and Yagel, stated "We will gather strength and build up the Land of Israel."

"I sent my two children to the army. We did not use it as a political tool. We want unity. We must not harm the army," said Esti. "I told my children to remain a united family. We are brothers, the nation of eternity does not fear a long journey."

Friends and family attend the funeral of brothers Hallel, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. The two brothers were shot dead last night in a terror attack in the West Bank city of Huwara. February 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Condolences and statements from public servants

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan also spoke alongside the parents, stating "We are in an insane and unacceptable reality, a murder that is like an execution of two young men who were traveling on a major road in the State of Israel, this is a reality that no nation is ready to accept and neither is our nation ready to accept."

"This beloved and dear family, the Har Bracha community and the entire settlement with it strengthen the hands of the IDF and the security system," said Dagan. "We love the soldiers of the IDF and the defense establishment and the role of the soldiers of the IDF and the defense establishment, and only the defense establishment, is to deliver a blow and take care of security and restore deterrence. We demand that the government give the directive to the security system to do this. Jewish blood must cease to be forfeit."

Roi Gardush, the commander of the Naval squadron in which Hillel served, eulogized Hillel at the funeral on Monday afternoon, saying "I am struggling to speak about you in the past tense, as just last week we met at the port and I expressed my great appreciation for your contribution to the squadron."

Gardush noted that Hillel was going to receive the certificate of excellence from the commander of the Ashdod base at the excellence ceremony ahead of Independence Day. "That is where I should have met your family for the first time, to tell them how significant and important you were for the team and for the squadron."