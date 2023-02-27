The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Scorch marks and burnt rubber: Settler pogrom leaves Huwara a ghost town

The shops along the stretch of the road, including dozens of groceries, butchers and car shops, were all shuttered, many sporting scorch marks from the violence overnight.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 19:08
Palestinians check a building burnt in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Palestinians check a building burnt in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The day after Israeli settlers torched dozens of homes and vehicles, the Palestinian town of Huwara was a veritable ghost town, with only a few residents, a small crowd of journalists and scattered Israeli soldiers present on the streets.

A smell of burnt rubber hung in the air, with some of the fires lit by settlers overnight still smoldering. From the windows, local residents could be seen watching the streets, largely staying indoors after the night of violence.

Huwara sits on Highway 60, a main thoroughfare for both Israelis and Palestinians in the northern West Bank. While it has been the site of repeated clashes between Israeli and Palestinian civilians throughout the years, the few residents on the streets on Monday said they had never seen anything on this scale.

On Sunday, a Palestinian rammed into Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv and proceeded to shoot them 12 times point blank. Hours later, settlers from the area streamed into the town and began torching homes in the town and even shooting at Palestinian civilians and Israeli journalists. Amid the pogrom, a Palestinian civilian, Sameh Al-Aqtash, was shot and killed. Al-Aqtash had recently returned home after helping earthquake victims in Turkey.

Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israeli security forces rushed to the scene to help evacuate Palestinians trapped in the burning homes as the settlers continued to rampage throughout the town and surrounding areas, torching dozens of buildings and vehicles.

A day later, Huwara was empty save for the few shop owners trying to clean up what they could. Most of the residents stayed away from the press at the scene.

Huwara turned into a ghost town

The shops along the stretch of the road, including dozens of groceries, butchers and car shops, were all shuttered, many sporting scorch marks from the violence overnight. The streets of the town were covered in debris, with flipped over trash cans, some of which were torched as well, spread throughout the town. Palestinian media says that local residents have been ordered by the IDF to keep their businesses closed in an attempt to keep the peace.

Despite the presence of security forces, settlers were allowed to enter the town again on Monday morning, scuffling with Palestinians in the town, and returning Monday afternoon and sparking fights again.

The residents at the scene who spoke to journalists stressed that they would remain in the town, stating calmly "We will sacrifice our lives for our land."



Tags West Bank fire firefighter Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by