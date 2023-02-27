The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Labor activist Yaya Fink collects donations for Huwara pogrom victims

Settlers torched Palestinian houses and cars in Huwara in the northern West Bank and attacked Palestinians throughout the West Bank on Sunday after the attack. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 21:14
YAIR FINK BELIEVES that civil society can take its fate into its own hands – and cause change. (photo credit: Courtesy)
YAIR FINK BELIEVES that civil society can take its fate into its own hands – and cause change.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Religious-Zionist politician and left-wing activist Yair ("Yaya") Fink opened an online crowdfunding campaign on Monday morning to raise money for the residents of Huwara whose property was damaged in settler riots following the killing of Yagel Ya'acov and Hillel Menachem Yaniv the day before. 

The two Israeli brothers were murdered in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday. Overnight, settlers burned dozens of buildings and vehicles in the town and in additional locations around the West Bank.

Settlers torched Palestinian houses and cars in Huwara in the northern West Bank and attacked Palestinians throughout the West Bank on Sunday after the attack. 

"As a religious person, a Zionist, a major [in the military] and as a person, I cannot be silent while my peers are burning villages," Fink wrote on in a Tweet on Monday. "I just opened a crowdfunding campaign [to benefit] residents whose property has been damaged."

Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli with Labor party Mk Naama Lazimi and Yaya Fink after the results were announced in the Labor party primary elections, in Tel Aviv, August 9, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli with Labor party Mk Naama Lazimi and Yaya Fink after the results were announced in the Labor party primary elections, in Tel Aviv, August 9, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"A little light repels a lot of darkness," he continued after adding a link where people can donate money. 

He received mostly negative responses on Twitter, but has managed to raise more than NIS 400,000 in less than one day. 

Who is Yaya Fink?

Fink is active in the Labor Party, and was placed 12th on the Labor list in the April 2019 elections. The son of Jewish-American olim (immigrants), Fink was born in Jerusalem to a father from Scranton, Pennsylvania and a mother from Brooklyn, New York and is the youngest of his five siblings.

He is the founder of Lobby 99, the Israel public lobby group, and a member of the Public Council for Reconciliation. Formerly, he served as Executive Director of the Good Neighbor Association and as Chief of Staff for the Leader of the Opposition in the Knesset.

Tzvi Joffre and Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report. 



Tags Labor twitter philanthropy Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by