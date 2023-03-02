The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Smotrich not expected to meet US gov’t officials during DC visit

Smotrich is expected to meet with “heads of banks” as well as with other senior figures in the American economy.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 22:28
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen speaking ahead of his Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen speaking ahead of his Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich isn’t expected to meet any senior administration officials during his visit to Washington later this month, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The Religious Zionist Party head will meet with Orthodox organizations and with representatives of the banking community.

JTA confirmed on Wednesday that Smotrich, who has a history of bigoted statements, will be addressing the Washington leadership meeting of the Development Corporation for Israel-State of Israel Bonds, which is taking place March 12-14.

Many progressive Jewish organizations had said months ago that Smotrich and members of the right-wing bloc wouldn’t be welcome in their communities in the US.

Upcoming meetings

According to a spokesperson on behalf of Smotrich, he is expected to meet with “heads of banks” as well as with other senior figures in the American economy. The spokesperson said the schedule isn’t final yet since the minister and his staff were busy working on the annual budget.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

There are no scheduled meetings with any US government officials yet, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

One organization that plans to meet with the finance minister is the Orthodox Union. Executive vice president Rabbi Moshe Hauer told the Post that his organization is “looking forward to welcoming Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich” to their offices “as part of his forthcoming visit to the United States.”

“Minister Smotrich will be coming to the States as the guest of Israel Bonds and will use the opportunity to build greater understanding of and familiarity with the American Jewish community and its institutions. We appreciate every opportunity to welcome and interact with Israeli elected officials as it is our responsibility to build mutual familiarity and understanding that will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of the relationship between the State of Israel and American Jewry.”

Smotrich said on Wednesday during a public interview at a conference by business news organization TheMarker that the Palestinian village of “Huwara needs to be wiped out, but the State of Israel needs to do it, most certainly not private citizens.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price sharply rebuked the finance minister’s words stating that “these comments were irresponsible. They were repugnant, they were disgusting.”

“Just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence. We call on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and other senior officials to publicly and clearly reject and disavow these comments,” he said.

Tovah Lazaroff and JTA contributed to this report.



