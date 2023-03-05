PM Netanyahu defends Smotrich amid reports he won't receive US visa

In light of reports that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) may not be granted a US visa following comments made last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken out in his defense.

Last week, the far-right politician called for the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara to be wiped out after violent settler riots set the town ablaze.

“I think that Huwara needs to be wiped out, but the State of Israel needs to do it, most certainly not private citizens,” he said on Wednesday during a public interview at a conference by business news organization TheMarker.

"It is important for all of us to work to tone down the rhetoric lower the temperature. That includes speaking out forcefully against inappropriate statements and even correcting our own statements." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

He faced heavy criticism as a result, with US State Department Spokesman Ned Price calling his words “irresponsible,” “repugnant,” and “disgusting.”

Now, several days later and in the early hours of Sunday morning, the prime minister has come to his defense in a statement published on Twitter in both Hebrew and English, although the two versions differed slightly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In Hebrew, Netanyahu addressed the reports that Smotrich may not be granted a US visa, writing: "It is important that Finance Minister Smotrich clarified that he had no intention of harming the innocent or of [carrying out] collective punishment. I know his positions and they were reflected in his clarification. None of us are infallible, including foreign diplomats."

In a follow-up tweet, he added that "Israel's policy is clear: fight aggressively against terrorists and supporters of terrorism, avoid harming innocents and collective punishment.

"Until this moment, the Palestinian Authority has not condemned the murder of the two wonderful brothers, Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, and I regret that there are those in the international community who rushed to condemn Israel but have not yet demanded this necessary condemnation from the Palestinian Authority.

Diplomatic hypocrisy

His statement in English, however, Netanyahu's message differed slightly, putting more emphasis on the inappropriate nature of Smotrich's comments.

"It is important for all of us to work to tone down the rhetoric lower the temperature," he wrote. "That includes speaking out forcefully against inappropriate statements and even correcting our own statements when we misspeak or when our words are taken out of context.

"While Minister Smotrich clarified his position, I am still waiting to hear a condemnation from the Palestinian Authority for the murder of the Yaniv brothers." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"That is why I want to thank Minister Bezalel Smotrich for making clear that his choice of words regarding the vigilante attacks on Harrawa following the murder of the Yaniv brothers was inappropriate and that he is strongly opposed to intentionally harming innocent civilians."

He also sharply criticized foreign officials for their swift condemnation of Smotrich's comments yet also failing to address the terror attacks carried out against Israeli civilians.

"While Minister Smotrich clarified his position, I am still waiting to hear a condemnation from the Palestinian Authority for the murder of the Yaniv brothers. And Israel is waiting for the international community to insist that the PA condemn that attack," he continued.

"Not only has it not done so, it continues to turn a blind eye to the PA’s rampant incitement, to the disgusting spectacle of Palestinians handing out sweets to celebrate terror attacks against Jews, and to the official PA pay-to-slay policy, in which the PA pays terrorists to murder Jews.

"The international community’s silence in the face of Palestinian support for terrorism must finally come to an end."