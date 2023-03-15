Israeli singer and 2023 Eurovision representative Noa Kirel was among 12 women to receive a Medal of Distinction at the 2023 Peres Center for Peace & Innovation's Awards on Tuesday.

The award is presented by the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation to women who break through societal barriers in order to create opportunities for other women and fight for gender equality, diversity and inclusion.

Kirel joined Human Resources Division in Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services head Rachel Pisam, who is an ultra-orthodox woman, Iris Shoor, founder and CEO of tech startup Oribi, Professor Mouna Maroun, Head of the Department of Neurobiology at the University of Haifa and the first Arab professor of neuroscience in Israel, and other decorated Israeli women.

“As the world marks International Women’s Day, I am happy to continue the tradition we started and to award, for the third year in a row, the Peres Center for Peace & Innovation Medals of Distinction to distinguished groundbreaking women, opening doors, creating opportunities for other women and contributing to gender equality, diversity, and inclusion,” Efrat Duvdevani, Director-General of the Peres Center for Peace & Innovation, said.

“These women of distinction are outstanding examples and role models who dedicate themselves to working toward a better world,” Duvdevani declared.

Left to right: Dana International, Rivka Michaeli, and Noa Kirel at the 2023 Peres Center for Peace & Innovation's Awards on Tuesday, March 14th. (credit: ELAD MALKA)

“A great honor”

“It is a great privilege to be here today, and a great honor to receive an award at such a young age,” said Kirel. “I am excited that through my actions I can be an inspiration to young women to make their dreams come true and to know that with hard work anything is possible.”

Kirel, who will perform her new song “Unicorn” at the 2023 Eurovision contest in May, is the youngest recipient of the medal this year at age 21 – though she is not the only Israeli singer who was honored by the Peres Center on Tuesday, as singer Dana International joined Israeli actress and TV host Rivka Michaeli in receiving a Lifetime Achievement Medal of Distinction.

“It is important to say here today, on this honorable stage, that with a lot of desire, passion, and consideration for others' opinions everyone can fulfill their dreams, live their lives the way they want,” said Dana International – herself a former Eurovision winner. “Israel is and forever will be a democratic country, and I want to strengthen all the demonstrators who go out every week and do a wonderful job of showing the world that we are a country of light.”