Wind, rain and floods: What's the weather in Israel?

Despite an unseasonably warm start to the month of March in Israel, the cold weather has returned and rain is expected throughout the country, from the north of Israel and down to the northern Negev region in the south, continuing until Wednesday.

In the north of the country, isolated thunderstorms are expected, and hazy weather is forecasted down south. In the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area, there are concerns about flooding.

During the day on Sunday, cold weather is expected, with unseasonably low temperatures and strong winds. Towards the evening, rain will intensify and will be accompanied by thunderstorms in the center of the country, as well as northwest of the Negev Desert.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the night, and there are concerns about flooding along the coastal areas of the country.

When will temperatures begin to rise?

On Monday, rain will continue to fall periodically, accompanied by thunderstorms from the north of the country and down to the northern region of the Negev Desert.

A woman walks in a flooded street during heavy rain in downtown Jerusalem, on March 14, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The south of the country may experience localized rain and concerns of flooding remain. Temperatures will continue to be lower than normal for the season and strong winds will continue for another day.

From Monday afternoon, rain will gradually lighten and decrease in intensity.

On Tuesday, light rain is expected and temperatures will continue to rise slightly, although it will still be unseasonably cool. From Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise, with warmer weather on the horizon.