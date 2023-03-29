Ex-Mossad chief Pardo: Netanyahu, not Gallant, should be fired

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be fired and not Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Speaking at the annual Meir Dagan conference at Netanya Academic College, Pardo said, "the episode regarding the firing of Gallant was an extremely unusual and rare episode of the caliber that I cannot recall anything comparable occurring in the State of Israel. Gallant read the situation - and was fired."

The former Mossad director stated, "in any normal Western-style democratic country, any such prime minister would get up and quit the same day."

The role of prime minister

He then recounted how former British prime minister David Cameron resigned immediately after failing to convince the country to go with his position on the Brexit issue of England separating from the EU.

Further, he said that a prime minister is a political office that exists to serve the nation and, "the moment that the nation says 'no', he is supposed to get up and leave" his post.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, last May. Netanyahu is less worried about the rule of law than the court of law where he is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Next, he addressed Netanyahu's pause of the judicial overhaul, saying, "this pause will only have accomplished something good if by pausing the incident [the judicial overhaul battle] it enables us to get somewhere, but that is not enough. The same night that the defense minister was fired, the defense establishment was surrounded by a vacuum."

Also, he asked, "what is the significance that there is no letter of dismissal? That there is a minister who sits at his desk and makes decisions while the issue of a formal letter of dismissal hangs over his head."

In addition, former IDF chief and current National Unity Party MK Gadi Eisenkot told the same conference that Netanyahu had undermined Israel's relations with the US with his judicial overhaul and other policies.

US-Israel relations are critical

He emphasized that any daylight between Israel and the US must be immediately fixed to enable the Jewish state to cope with threats from Iran, Hezbollah, Palestinian terror and other challenges.

Eisenkot warned the government ministers not to attack the US or say things like "Israel can get along without you," lest America's billions in defense aid, intelligence sharing and invaluable diplomatic backing be put in jeopardy.

Earlier at the conference, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel called on all sides to calm down and said that Israel's political system must be reformed so that party leaders with large egos have less power and there is more of a balance between the executive branch and the Knesset.

She warned that the Knesset has lost most of its independent power.

When members of the audience called out asking why she had not spoken out against the large egos of coalition party leaders who have acted divisively, she responded that she was giving internal criticism behind closed doors with the people that matter.