The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir forbids Police Chief Kobi Shabtai from attending gov't meetings - report

Ben-Gvir's comments to Shabtai come just days after the national security minister received approval for his prized new national guard force.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 19:59
NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend the opening of a new police station in the Negev, on Tuesday. ‘It’s not about being tougher. It’s about being smarter,’ say the writers. (photo credit: FLASH90)
NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend the opening of a new police station in the Negev, on Tuesday. ‘It’s not about being tougher. It’s about being smarter,’ say the writers.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar-Ben-Gvir has forbidden Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai from attending government meetings, N12 reported on Friday evening.

Ben-Gvir's comments to Shabtai come just days after the national security minister received approval for his prized new national guard force.

He was granted permission to establish a national guard force by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in return for remaining in the coalition while judicial reform legislation was paused.

Ben-Gvir has reportedly been frustrated with his inability to influence police policy in a number of areas and as a result, may push for the option of a national guard completely separate from the police.

Shabtai has yet to comment on the news of the national guard, or on what it could mean for the Israel Police Forces.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and Head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and Head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai go head-to-head

The tension between the two officials has grown in recent weeks, with the discord between the two coming to a head earlier in March after Ben-Gvir decided to dismiss Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, a decision which was frozen by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday.

Ben-Gvir attacked the attorney-general's decision to freeze Eshed's removal, and called it "leftist and biased," while Shabtai meanwhile announced that the district commander will continue to fulfill his duties in accordance with the A-G's announcement.

In addition, on March 16, Ben-Gvir announced a new plan in which the budget for the Police Spokesperson's Unit will be reduced by at least 25% in favor of "the fight against crime."

Other police officials, past and present, have warned against the minister as well, with former Israel Police chief Moshe Karadi calling him "a terrible danger" to the state of Israel.

"We are in the midst of Israel's darkest period," Karadi claimed. "The fate of Israel Police and the IDF troubles me. Ben-Gvir poses a tangible danger to the country and must be removed from his post as minister as soon as possible."

Karadi further said that Ben-Gvir is "actively seeking to implement his true ideology: Racism and Jewish supremacy."



Tags Israel Police Itamar Ben-Gvir Ben-Gvir national security Kobi Shabtai
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by