National Security Minister Itamar-Ben-Gvir has forbidden Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai from attending government meetings, N12 reported on Friday evening.

Ben-Gvir's comments to Shabtai come just days after the national security minister received approval for his prized new national guard force.

He was granted permission to establish a national guard force by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in return for remaining in the coalition while judicial reform legislation was paused.

Ben-Gvir has reportedly been frustrated with his inability to influence police policy in a number of areas and as a result, may push for the option of a national guard completely separate from the police.

Shabtai has yet to comment on the news of the national guard, or on what it could mean for the Israel Police Forces.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and Head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai go head-to-head

The tension between the two officials has grown in recent weeks, with the discord between the two coming to a head earlier in March after Ben-Gvir decided to dismiss Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, a decision which was frozen by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday.

Ben-Gvir attacked the attorney-general's decision to freeze Eshed's removal, and called it "leftist and biased," while Shabtai meanwhile announced that the district commander will continue to fulfill his duties in accordance with the A-G's announcement.

In addition, on March 16, Ben-Gvir announced a new plan in which the budget for the Police Spokesperson's Unit will be reduced by at least 25% in favor of "the fight against crime."

Other police officials, past and present, have warned against the minister as well, with former Israel Police chief Moshe Karadi calling him "a terrible danger" to the state of Israel.

"We are in the midst of Israel's darkest period," Karadi claimed. "The fate of Israel Police and the IDF troubles me. Ben-Gvir poses a tangible danger to the country and must be removed from his post as minister as soon as possible."

Karadi further said that Ben-Gvir is "actively seeking to implement his true ideology: Racism and Jewish supremacy."