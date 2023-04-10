The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Maariv reporter Josh Aronson receives B'nai Brith award for Diaspora coverage

The B'nai Brith World Center Journalism Award is the leading award in Israel on the topic of Diaspora Jewry and Diaspora-Israel relations.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 01:30
Maariv reporter Josh Aronson (photo credit: B'nai Brith World Center)
Maariv reporter Josh Aronson
(photo credit: B'nai Brith World Center)

The B'nai Brith World Center announced on Sunday the winner of a commendation in the coverage of the diaspora in the Israeli media for 2023, with Josh Aronson, the diaspora reporter of Maariv, winning the coveted award.

Additionally, Itamar Eichner, the political reporter for Yedioth Ahronoth and Ynet, won the Journalism Award for Excellence for covering the Diaspora. In addition, a lifetime achievement award was awarded to the veteran journalist Yitzhak Hildesheimer.

As mentioned, Aronson and also Yehuda Gross, who serves as the diaspora and religion correspondent for The Times of Israel, won a commendation for a series of articles on Jewish communities in Kyrgyzstan, the USA, the UK, Poland and Ukraine.

The B'nai Brith World Center Journalism Award is the leading award in Israel on the topic of Diaspora Jewry and Diaspora-Israel relations and is awarded annually, with this being the 30th year. The award recognizes the importance of excellence in the coverage by Israeli journalism - in print, broadcast and online - of contemporary Diaspora Jewry and Israel-Diaspora relations today.

An illustration of israel daily newspapers Maariv and Israel HaYom (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) An illustration of israel daily newspapers Maariv and Israel HaYom (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The award emphasizes the importance of the media's contribution to strengthening the relationship between Israel and the Jewish world - vital to the resilience of both - by encouraging quality coverage of the Diaspora and Israel-Diaspora relations.



