Israel hit with unseasonable cold and rainy weather

Wednesday saw rain at intervals along with thunderstorms all across the country, and snow was expected on the Hermon.
Roads down south were closed as a result of extreme flooding.
Temperatures were expected to continue to fall to colder than usual for the season.
Rain is expected to continue on Thursday with a chance of storms. In the afternoon, the rain is expected to lighten while temperatures remain colder than normal.
Friday's weather is forecasted to be calmer with a slight rise in temperatures.