Israeli poet, writer Yehonatan Geffen passes away at 76

Israeli poet, writer and playwright Yehonatan Geffen passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. Geffen wrote a weekly satirical column in Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper, from 1972-2013.

Geffen was born in Nahalal, Israel, in 1947. He served in the Paratroopers and Golani and fought in Nablus and the Golan Heights during the Six Day War.

Geffen's mother, Aviva Dayan, Moshe Dayan's sister, died of an overdose while he was serving in the IDF. In his book "Dear Woman," Gefen wrote that he believed that his mother committed suicide.

After his release from the military in 1969, Geffen moved to Tel Aviv and published a number of his poems after being advised to do so by the poet Natan Alterman. In 1970, he moved to England to study at Cambridge University. While he was living in England, his sister, Nurit, committed suicide.

In 1972, Geffen returned to Israel and began writing a weekly column for Maariv. A year later, Geffen fought as a reserve soldier in the Yom Kippur War on the southern front. Geffen wrote that he returned "as a ghost" from the war, with recurring nightmares about the battles waking him nightly.

A monochrome 1975 photo of Yehonatan Geffen with wife Nurit and infant offspring Shira and Aviv. (credit: YAKOV AGOR)

In 1974, Geffen and Dani Litani launched the show "That's All for Now, For Now That's All." Gefen launched a number of other shows afterward as well.

Geffen wrote hundreds of poems for both adults and children, including "The 16th Sheep" and "Courage."

Geffen leaves behind a son, the singer Aviv Geffen, and two daughters, playwright and actress Shira Geffen and Natasha Geffen.