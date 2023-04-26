The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli Independence Day honored by new Google Doodle

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 08:23
Yom Ha'atzmaut Google Doodle (photo credit: GOOGLE)
Yom Ha'atzmaut Google Doodle
(photo credit: GOOGLE)

It's Israeli Independence Day, the country's 75th birthday, and Google is celebrating it with a new Google Doodle.

The doodle in question depicts the Israeli flag animated to be waving in the breeze beneth a blue sky spotted with a few white clouds. Beneath the flag is the word Google, stylized to appear white against a blue background.

Clicking on the doodle takes users to search results for Israel Independence Day, followed by a brief series of blue fireworks exploding across the screen, including some in the shape of Israeli flags.

In addition, the Google icon in the top right corner of the screen will also change to a new picture, with the Google logo having the o's obscured by an Israeli flag mounted over green hills.

In an explanation, Google described it as follows:

Israelis gather to watch the annual Independence Day flyover. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israelis gather to watch the annual Independence Day flyover. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Today’s Doodle celebrates Israel’s Independence Day, or ‘Yom Ha’atzma’ut in Hebrew. Each year, on the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Lyar, Israelis honor the signing of the Proclamation of the Establishment of the State of Israel. The nation officially read the document to the public on May 14, 1948, formally declaring its independence. 

Celebrations kick off with a state ceremony the night before Independence Day. After government officials give speeches at Mount Herzl, the crowd gathers to watch the lighting twelve torches ceremony, which symbolizes the twelve tribes of Israel. The next day, citizens congregate in Jerusalem to watch parades and fireworks. 

Depicted in today’s Doodle, Israel’s national flag flies high throughout the country and soldiers traditionally carry it to form Israeli symbols, such as a Menorah. The flag features two horizontal blue stripes with a central Star of David. 

Happy Independence Day, Israel!

Previous Google Doodles for Israel

This isn't the first time Google has done this, either, having made Google Doodles for previous independence days. However, this year has some small differences, such as a change in font.

Google has also done other Israel-themed doodles in the past, having made several in honor of Israeli elections as well as honoring Ronit Elkabetz, the deceased Israeli actress and activist famous for her roles in films such as The Band's Visit and the Viviane Amsalem trilogy. 



Tags independence day google google doodle national holiday
