EU promises funding won’t go to PA textbooks inciting against Israel

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi as his first stop in Brussels on Tuesday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 2, 2023 12:44
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, May 2, 2023. (photo credit: JOHANNA GÉRON)
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, May 2, 2023.

(photo credit: JOHANNA GÉRON)
(photo credit: JOHANNA GÉRON)

The European Union will make sure it is not funding Palestinian textbooks that incite against Israel, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi told Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Brussels on Tuesday.

“Israel does not oppose aid to the Palestinian Authority, but we will not allow a situation in which those funds indirectly fund terrorism or incitement against Israel,” Cohen said.

Várhelyi also promised the EU will fund additional research on incitement and antisemitism in Palestinian Authority textbooks, following a previous paper on the topic from 2019,  Cohen’s office said.

In addition, the senior EU official and foreign minister agreed to work together to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords, forged between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

Israel and the EU also plan to work together on sweeping mines in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, May 2, 2023. (credit: JOHANNA GÉRON)

Cohen’s meeting with Várhelyi was his first in Brussels on Tuesday. The foreign minister plans to meet with his EU counterpart, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Looking for European support against Iran

Ahead of the trip, Cohen said that his priority is to secure the EU's support against Iran. Tehran's alliance with Moscow has bolstered Jerusalem's case in Brussels against the Islamic Republic's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Cohen plans to ask the EU to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organizations.

Tensions between Israel and the EU relating to the Palestinians have been high in recent months, with the Foreign Ministry barring Borrell from visiting Israel after he appeared to equate Israeli terror victims with Palestinians killed by the IDF and Hamas's refusal to recognize Israel's existence to coalition politicians opposing a two-state solution.

The EU also funds illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, under the IDF's civilian and military control.

Cohen is expected to participate in an event at the European Commission honoring the efforts of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine to save and aid Ukrainians in their war-torn country. Várhelyi and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola plan to attend, as well.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags European Union Foreign Ministry eli cohen europe and israel European commission
