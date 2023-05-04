The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu: We made the Dee family’s killers pay

“This morning we made the murderers of Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee, of blessed memory, pay,” Netanyahu said.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 4, 2023 11:16

Updated: MAY 4, 2023 11:24
Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee who were murdered in the Jordan Valley terror attack. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee who were murdered in the Jordan Valley terror attack.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Anyone who attacks Israel should be prepared to die, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, after the IDF killed the terrorists who murdered three members of the Dee family last month.

Israel’s message to terrorists, the prime minister added, is that “it may take a day, a week or a month, but you can be sure that we will make you pay.

“It doesn’t matter where you hide; we will find you. Whoever hurts us, be prepared to die,” he said.

Netanyahu thanked security forces for working night and day to catch the killers.

RABBI LEO Dee embraces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Dee family shiva at their home in Efrat, on Sunday. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90) RABBI LEO Dee embraces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Dee family shiva at their home in Efrat, on Sunday. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

The prime minister paid a personal shiva call to the Dee family at their home in Efrat in the week after the murders. He also offered his condolences publicly. 

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



