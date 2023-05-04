Netanyahu: We made the Dee family’s killers pay

Anyone who attacks Israel should be prepared to die, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, after the IDF killed the terrorists who murdered three members of the Dee family last month.

“This morning we made the murderers of Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee, of blessed memory, pay,” Netanyahu said.

Israel’s message to terrorists, the prime minister added, is that “it may take a day, a week or a month, but you can be sure that we will make you pay.

“It doesn’t matter where you hide; we will find you. Whoever hurts us, be prepared to die,” he said.

Netanyahu thanked security forces for working night and day to catch the killers.

RABBI LEO Dee embraces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Dee family shiva at their home in Efrat, on Sunday. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

The prime minister paid a personal shiva call to the Dee family at their home in Efrat in the week after the murders. He also offered his condolences publicly.

