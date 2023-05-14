The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bonds as an investment vehicle

Adiel Weiss, Fixed Income Analyst with Bank Hapoalim, discusses the significance of bonds in today’s financial picture with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: MAY 14, 2023 19:07
Adiel Weiss and Tamar Uriel-Beeri (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Adiel Weiss and Tamar Uriel-Beeri
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW!

 17:00 Israel time

What are bonds, how do they differ from stock investments, and what are the most important considerations when investing in bonds?

Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, interviews Adiel Weiss, Fixed Income Analyst with Bank Hapoalim, and discusses the ins and outs of bonds, their significance and the best long-term strategy to maintain when purchasing them.

Weiss explains that a bond is a type of commercial loan that individuals can buy from an issuer. Companies, municipalities and governments use bonds to finance projects and operations. Owners of bonds are debtholders, or creditors, of the issuer.  Bonds are fixed-income securities and provide returns in the form of regular interest payments and repayments of the principal when the security reaches maturity.

When bond markets drop and bond prices go down, he explains, the yield goes up. When that happens, he says, “Bonds become much more interesting to invest in.”

Riskier bonds that may have price volatility usually yield a higher rate of interest than conservative, less-risky bonds, says Weiss. He notes that government bonds are generally safer investments than corporate investments because the government can print money and has a stable economy that can support the bond. Corporate bonds, on the other hand, depend on the cash flow of the company that issues them. 

Weiss says that when it comes to investment, the name of the game is diversification, and bond investors should invest in more than one type of bond. The basic level of bond investment is in government bonds – both nominal and inflation-linked bonds. Above it, he says, is a layer of investment-grade corporate bonds from highly-rated companies. Bonds can also be diversified, he adds, into different sectors, such as technology, health care and other areas. Investors with foreign currency accounts can invest in bonds abroad in other currencies, such as dollars and euros.

“The of the game,” says Weiss, is to have a diversified portfolio of both nominal and inflation linked-bonds with a wide range of exposure in different sectors.”



Tags Bank Hapoalim business finance investment Israel Bonds
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by