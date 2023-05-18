The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel sells Netherlands offensive rocket artillery system

The war in Ukraine boosts Israeli defense sales in Europe under the shadow of potential future threats from Moscow.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 18, 2023 11:50

Updated: MAY 18, 2023 11:51
US military forces fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rocket during the annual Philippines-US live fire amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province, north of Manila, Philippines October 10, 2016. (photo credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS)
(photo credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS)

The Israeli and Dutch Defense Ministries announced on Thursday that they had signed their first government-to-government defense exports agreement, valued at $305 million to supply the Netherlands with Elbit's PULS Rocket Artillery Systems (Precise & Universal Launching System.) 

This new five-year deal comes in the second year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as more and more EU countries are looking to Israel to boost their defense capabilities in the shadow of potential future threats from Moscow.

Germany and other countries also show interest

Germany is also on the road to acquiring a number of new defense systems from Israel and other countries are in a variety of negotiations as well.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, "The Israeli defense establishment continues to be a source of national pride and international success for the State of Israel. The defense solutions developed by Israeli defense industries allow us to strengthen our ties with countries around the world as well as enhance Israel's global position."

The deal was signed by Defense Ministry Director General, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, by Director of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas and on the Dutch side, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, Lt. Gen. M.H. Martin Wijnen MMAS.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply 20 PULS artillery rocket systems integrated on the COMMIT (previously DMO) selected truck platform, as well as rockets and missiles of various ranges and training and support services, said a ministry statement. 

Further, the ministry said that PULS "provides a comprehensive, cost-effective solution, supporting the firing of both free-flying rockets and precision-guided rockets and missiles ranging from 12km and up to 300km. The PULS launcher is a fully adaptable launching system and can be mounted on a broad range of wheeled and tracked platforms, providing a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs for legacy fleets."

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems said, “The acquisition of Elbit Systems' PULS solution will enhance the Royal Netherland Army's ability to provide effective indirect fire support. It will also provide interoperability with NATO customers that have acquired these systems. This contract further validates Elbit Systems' cutting-edge military technologies and our strong partnerships with NATO countries across Europe."



