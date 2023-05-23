The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel Police arrest two minors for raping, extorting women in North

The two are suspected of stabbing the woman's son and holding her and her son hostage in a bomb shelter in northern Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2023 10:31
Police operate at a crime scene in Nazareth, December 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Police operate at a crime scene in Nazareth, December 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Two minors were arrested on suspicion of extorting and raping a woman and holding her and her 15-year-old son hostage, Israel Police announced on Tuesday.

The woman told police that the minors had abused her and threatened that they would harm her if she spoke with the police.

In one instance, the two stabbed the woman's son and later imprisoned her and her son in a bomb shelter until she paid them money they extorted from her. In another case, the two attacked her, threatened her and forced her to have sex with them.

Suspects' arrest extended for third time

The two were also charged with dealing dangerous drugs. The arrest of the two has been extended for a third time until May 31.

Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS) Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS)

According to Walla, the two boys claim that the matter is a financial dispute between them and the woman and that they had painted her house and she did not pay them. The two are suspected of falsifying their claim and in reality having bought drugs from the woman before claiming that she owed them money, according to the report.



