The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ambassadors, embassies in Israel attack new NGO tax bill

The bill is set to be brought to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2023 02:08
The assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 13, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 13, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Numerous ambassadors and embassies located in Israel have criticized and attacked the government's new NGO tax bill in a series of social media posts on Thursday.

These statements came shortly after The Association for Civil Rights in Israel wrote on their website earlier that day that the NGO tax bill "will tax donations from foreign entities (including EU and UN bodies) to NGOs at a rate of 65%."

The bill is set to be brought to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday. The association also stated that foreign governments funding NGOs with the capability to influence government policy and public opinion, as well as lobbying the Knesset and its members, of which all will be "considered illegitimate interference in domestic policy."

Hans Docter, the Dutch ambassador to Israel, and Steggen Seibert, the German ambassador to Israel stated regarding the draft bill on NGO taxation that "it is of grave concern to us and many of Israel's international partners. Lively and unhindered relations between civil societies are of essential value in our liberal democracies."

The ambassadors additionally said that they will "continue to raise the issue with our Israeli friends."

The exterior of the Knesset is seen in Jerusalem on January 7, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The exterior of the Knesset is seen in Jerusalem on January 7, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Erik Ullenhag, the Swedish ambassador to Israel, also shared his concern for the bill, stating that "a vital and strong civil society is crucial for every democracy," claiming that it "would severely limit Israeli civil society."

Other embassies that have noted concern

The Norwegian, Danish, Irish and Belgian embassies in Israel noted their concern for Israel's relations with its international partners regarding the bill.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel also stated that NGOs who engage still in what would be considered "illegitimate activities" will have their non-profit status taken away and claimed that the passing of the bill could "lead to the literal collapse of dozens and perhaps hundreds of NGOs, and will seriously harm human rights of Israelis and Palestinians."



Tags Human rights social media NGO ambassador
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by