Ambassadors, embassies in Israel attack new NGO tax bill

Numerous ambassadors and embassies located in Israel have criticized and attacked the government's new NGO tax bill in a series of social media posts on Thursday.

These statements came shortly after The Association for Civil Rights in Israel wrote on their website earlier that day that the NGO tax bill "will tax donations from foreign entities (including EU and UN bodies) to NGOs at a rate of 65%."

The bill is set to be brought to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday. The association also stated that foreign governments funding NGOs with the capability to influence government policy and public opinion, as well as lobbying the Knesset and its members, of which all will be "considered illegitimate interference in domestic policy."

Hans Docter, the Dutch ambassador to Israel, and Steggen Seibert, the German ambassador to Israel stated regarding the draft bill on NGO taxation that "it is of grave concern to us and many of Israel's international partners. Lively and unhindered relations between civil societies are of essential value in our liberal democracies."

The ambassadors additionally said that they will "continue to raise the issue with our Israeli friends."

Erik Ullenhag, the Swedish ambassador to Israel, also shared his concern for the bill, stating that "a vital and strong civil society is crucial for every democracy," claiming that it "would severely limit Israeli civil society."

Other embassies that have noted concern

The Norwegian, Danish, Irish and Belgian embassies in Israel noted their concern for Israel's relations with its international partners regarding the bill.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel also stated that NGOs who engage still in what would be considered "illegitimate activities" will have their non-profit status taken away and claimed that the passing of the bill could "lead to the literal collapse of dozens and perhaps hundreds of NGOs, and will seriously harm human rights of Israelis and Palestinians."