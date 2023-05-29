Four arrested for murdering Israeli teen, disguising it as car accident

Four teenagers from Tel Aviv were arrested on Monday for their role in the intentional murder of a 16-year-old back in September that was originally thought to be a car accident.

The murdered teenager was killed after being hit by a car on September 24, 2022.

"The death of this 16-year-old boy was under the guise of a car accident. However, we believe that this was planned ahead." Israel Police

However, Israel Police later suspected that his death was no accident, but rather was the result of a preexisting feud between the victim and his attackers.

Who are the suspects in the plot to murder a teenager and disguise it as a car accident?

The four suspects were aged 19, 19, 17, and 18, respectively. Three of them are set to be brought before the court on Tuesday where the police will try to extend their detention.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Bar Shamai, was already brought before the court and had his detention extended for four more days, Maariv reported.

The identities of the other suspects are currently unknown.

Shamai is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.