Israeli parents forget child in car all night

Two children were forgotten in cars since Wednesday night, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

In one case, a four-year-old boy was left in his father's car for half an hour on Thursday morning. He was rescued from the car needing medical attention but was in relatively good condition.

The child was taken to undergo medical tests and the father was taken in for questioning.

The girl's parents didn't notice she was gone

In the second case, a seven-year-old girl was left in the car all night after her family returned home at midnight and her parents forgot about her.

The police were called in the morning and arrived on the scene to find a passerby trying to explain to her how to unlock the door.

Illustrative image of a car. (credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)

The girl was eventually rescued from inside the car and returned home while her mother was taken in for questioning.