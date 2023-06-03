The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Police use drones, dogs, bomb disposal in operation against crime

The special operation seized over 20 weapons, multiple explosive devices, drones, and tracking devices from criminals in the Central District.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 16:23
View of a new security drone in Efrat, in the West Bank (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
View of a new security drone in Efrat, in the West Bank
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Police seized significant amounts of weapons and drugs during a special operation in Israel's Central District earlier this week, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The operation was carried out by special operational forces, as well as detectives from the Ramle and Lod divisions of the Israel Police, along with the Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) and tactical units from the Israel Border Police.

In order to carry out the arrests, the Israeli forces used modern technology such as drones to surveil the area from the air and track the criminals during the arrests.

The arrests were conducted as part of a wider offensive strategy to tackle crime in the Arab sector ordered by District Commander Head Avi Biton. The central district police department directed all relevant units for increased enforcement in the field at all levels, including traffic enforcement, business licensing, removal of pirate cameras, neutralization of drones operated by criminal elements, illegal construction, integrated economic enforcement, and more.

In the last two weeks, police enforcement has yielded results in the Ramle neighborhoods of Jawarish, Gan Haqal, Pardes Snir, and more.

Carlo style submachine guns found by Israeli police on border crossing (credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)Carlo style submachine guns found by Israeli police on border crossing (credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)

Coordinated weapons seizure

As part of proactive searches in coordination with drones, dog units, and bomb disposal, police found over 15 guns, an additional five "clutch weapons" including an M-16 and Carlo submachine gun, three grenades, three explosive devices with operating systems, three drones, two tracking devices, and hundreds of grams substances suspected to be various types of drugs.

This weapon seizure was one of over 150 weapons seizures that occured in the district since the start of the year.

As part of the enforcement strategy, police in these cities removed 56 pirate cameras set up illegally in public areas without permission, and dozens of vehicles were taken off the road after examinations by patrol inspectors. 



Tags Israel Border Police Israel Police crime drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by