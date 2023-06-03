Israel Police use drones, dogs, bomb disposal in operation against crime

Police seized significant amounts of weapons and drugs during a special operation in Israel's Central District earlier this week, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The operation was carried out by special operational forces, as well as detectives from the Ramle and Lod divisions of the Israel Police, along with the Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) and tactical units from the Israel Border Police.

In order to carry out the arrests, the Israeli forces used modern technology such as drones to surveil the area from the air and track the criminals during the arrests.

The arrests were conducted as part of a wider offensive strategy to tackle crime in the Arab sector ordered by District Commander Head Avi Biton. The central district police department directed all relevant units for increased enforcement in the field at all levels, including traffic enforcement, business licensing, removal of pirate cameras, neutralization of drones operated by criminal elements, illegal construction, integrated economic enforcement, and more.

In the last two weeks, police enforcement has yielded results in the Ramle neighborhoods of Jawarish, Gan Haqal, Pardes Snir, and more.

Carlo style submachine guns found by Israeli police on border crossing (credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)

Coordinated weapons seizure

As part of proactive searches in coordination with drones, dog units, and bomb disposal, police found over 15 guns, an additional five "clutch weapons" including an M-16 and Carlo submachine gun, three grenades, three explosive devices with operating systems, three drones, two tracking devices, and hundreds of grams substances suspected to be various types of drugs.

This weapon seizure was one of over 150 weapons seizures that occured in the district since the start of the year.

As part of the enforcement strategy, police in these cities removed 56 pirate cameras set up illegally in public areas without permission, and dozens of vehicles were taken off the road after examinations by patrol inspectors.