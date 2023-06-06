The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court rejects appeal of daycare workers who left baby in hot car

Yaakov Kotovsky and his ex-wife Yelena operated a shuttle service which would collect and return the children. In 2020, a seven-month-old baby was left in the hot car for about four and a half hours.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 16:14
Illustrative image of a child in a car. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Illustrative image of a child in a car.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

The High Court of Justice rejected on Tuesday the appeal of a worker who left a baby in a car, leading to the infant suffering heat stroke and brain damage.

As part of their daycare services, Yaakov Kotovsky and his ex-wife Yelena operated a shuttle service which would collect and return the children. In 2020, a seven-month-old baby was left in the hot car for about four and a half hours.

Attempt to crudely revive child 

The baby was found unconscious, but instead of immediately contacting emergency services, the pair attempted to crudely revive the baby themselves, using Google as a reference on heat stroke for children. When they were unable to revive the child, they contacted the parents and informed them that their infant was ill, had vomited and was sleeping a lot.

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller. (credit: FLICKR) Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller. (credit: FLICKR)

The workers returned the child to the parents, claiming that the child was responsive on the drive over despite its illness. The parents soon discovered that they could not rouse the child from its sleep, and called emergency services.

The infant was treated at the hospital, but proper medical attention was not given because of an incorrect history. The mother contacted the daycare worker, who continued to lie about the child's illness. The heatstroke, delay in treatment, and incorrect treatment resulted in brain damage. The baby is impaired in its faculties, is developmentally delayed in motor functions, and requires medication to prevent convulsions.

Kotovsky was convicted based on a confession in 2022 and sentenced in 2023 to 32 months prison, 8 months probation and was ordered to pay NIS 75,000 in compensation. He appealed the severity  of the sentence, claiming that there were translation issues from Russian in his statements.

The court rejected the appeal, saying that the baby suffered even more beyond the heatstroke because of his selfishness and attempt to avoid responsibility; it seemed that he was seeking to do so again. Not only was the ruling not severe, said the court, it was not severe enough.

The mother of the injured baby was present at the proceedings, with the child on their lap, occasionally wiping away tears. The court gave her a chance to voice her opposition to the appeal.

"This man turned my child from a healthy child into a disabled child for life," she said.

In recent years, Israel has suffered from waves of children being left in hot cars, and high profile cases of abuse of children by daycares.



Tags children court israeli news abuse child abuse emergency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by